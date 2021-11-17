World Cup 2022: Dates, Schedule, UK Kick Off Times, Stadiums, Groups, Tickets, Odds And Much More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is not too far away and we have everything that you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Due to the sheer heat that the Middle Eastern country endures during the summer months, the competition has had to be moved to the winter months so that players can play in cooler conditions.

As a result, this has dramatically affected the 2021/22 schedule, with the Premier League campaign having to take a back seat for a few weeks during November and December 2022 to accommodate it.

With England getting themselves in the hat for the World Cup next year, all eyes will be on Gareth Southgate's men to see if they can bring the trophy home for the first time since 1966.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 Dates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place between Monday 21st November 2022 and Sunday 18th December 2022.

World Cup 2022 Schedule

Here is the official schedule for the 2022 World Cup that has been pencilled in by FIFA:

Group stage: Monday 21st November until Friday 2nd December

Monday 21st November until Friday 2nd December Round of 16 : Saturday 3rd December until Tuesday 6th December

: Saturday 3rd December until Tuesday 6th December Quarter-finals : Saturday 9th December and Sunday 10th December

: Saturday 9th December and Sunday 10th December Semi-finals : Tuesday 13th December and Wednesday 14th December

: Tuesday 13th December and Wednesday 14th December Third-place Play-off : Saturday 17th December

: Saturday 17th December Final: Sunday 18th December

World Cup 2022 UK Kick Off Times

The UK kick-off times are as follows:

Group stage : 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm GMT.

: 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm GMT. Final round of Group games and knock-out matches : 3 pm and 7 pm GMT.

: 3 pm and 7 pm GMT. Final: 3 pm GMT.

World Cup 2022 Stadiums

The tournament will take place in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, hence why the tournament is being played during the British winter for the first time in history.

Eight stadiums have been selected to host games across the competition and are as follows:

Al Khor

Capacity: 60,000

Matches:

Group Games x5

Round of 16 x1

Quarter-Final x1

Semi-Final x1

Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

Matches:

Group Games x5

Round of 16 x1

Al Wakrah

Capacity: 40,000

Matches:

Group Games x5

Round of 16 x1

Doha (Al Thumama Stadium)

Capacity: 40,000

Matches

Group Games x5

Round of 16 x1

Quarter-Final x1

Doha (Khalifa International Stadium)

Capacity: 40,000

Matches

Group Matches x5

Round of 16 x1

Third-place Play-Off

Doha (Education City Stadium)

Capacity: 40,000

Matches

Group Games x5

Round of 16 x1

Quarter-Final x1

Lusail

Capacity: 80,000

Matches

Group matches x5

Round of 16 x1

Quarter-Final x1

Semi-Final x1

Final

Ras Abu Aboud

Capacity: 40,000

Matches

Group Matches x5

Round of 16 x1

World Cup 2022 Groups

The Group Stage draw for the World Cup has yet to be made and will appear here once they are available.

World Cup 2022 Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets from FIFA's official website.

There are several tier levels you can opt-in for (prices are starting costs and ranging upwards):

General admission: TBC

Hospitality packages: £700

World Cup 2022 Odds

Here are some prices that various bookmakers are offering so far (as of 17th November 2021):

Brazil: 33/5

France: 7/1

England: 9/1

Spain: 9/1

Germany: 10/1

Argentina: 12/1

Belgium: 14/1

Italy: 15/1

Netherlands: 35/2

Portugal: 22/1

You can find all of the latest World Cup 2022 news and everything Football related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News