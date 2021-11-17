West Ham transfer news: 'There are going to be offers' for 27-cap rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Declan Rice's form means that West Ham are bound to face offers for him.

The West Ham captain has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League following his outstanding displays for both club and country.

But Brown thinks that David Moyes' side should prepare for bids for the midfielder.

What's the latest news with Rice?

The 22-year-old is currently ill, which forced him to withdraw from the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino this week.

But Rice, who missed out with the flu, could still be fit for West Ham's Premier League game at Wolves.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

And Rice will be desperate to shake off his illness to feature at Molineux having been in scintillating form this season.

According to WhoScored, the 27-cap midfielder has been the eighth-best player in the Premier League this season with an average rating of 7.46, although Rice has performed even better in the Europa League, with his two goals helping him secure a score of 7.62 so far in the competition.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Overall, Rice has scored three goals and laid on three assists for his teammates in 15 appearances and is continuing where he left off following an impressive European Championships alongside Kalvin Phillips in midfield.

But Brown reckons Rice's current form is only going to increase the chances of West Ham receiving offers for his signature.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think at the rate he's going, there are going to be offers for him at some point. The only problem is, everyone knows he's more valuable to West Ham than any other club."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Where is Rice's most likely destination?

In his current form, there probably isn't a team in club football that Declan Rice wouldn't improve.

Furthermore, at just 22-years-old, the Hammers skipper has got more than 10 years at his peak and would therefore be a huge asset to anyone.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

But in terms of his next club, Chelsea, where Rice spent his youth career, have been mentioned as a potential destination, although Thomas Tuchel does appear well stacked in midfield.

That could give Manchester United the edge, especially with the Old Trafford side previously registering their interest in Rice according to The Athletic, although with Jesse Lingard's contract running out next summer, they've probably missed the chance to use him in a possible deal, but that shouldn't stop them coming back in.

News Now - Sport News