West Brom latest news: £6.3m star could transform Baggies in time for Huddersfield clash

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that the return of Alex Mowatt could prove the catalyst for West Brom to get back to winning ways.

The Baggies midfielder, valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt, has missed the last five Championship matches after sustaining a foot injury against Birmingham last month.

However, Valerien Ismael revealed that he's expected to return to face Huddersfield this weekend having resumed training over the international break following a month on the sidelines.

How have West Brom fared with and without Mowatt?

Prior to Mowatt's injury, West Brom sat inside the automatic promotion places, had suffered just one defeat in 12 games, with a win-percentage of 58 percent.

But since the former Barnsley captain got injured in the Midlands derby in October, the Baggies have struggled for results.

In the five games since his injury, Ismael's side have collected just seven points from a possible 15 and have slipped six points – which is essentially seven because of goal difference – behind the top two.

In terms of goals scored, West Brom have scored 21 goals in 12 games, an average of 1.75 goals-per-game, with Mowatt, compared to just six in five without him, which is just 1.2 per-game.

Therefore, Hatfield reckons that Mowatt's return on Saturday could prove key to West Brom getting their campaign back on track.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "With Albion maybe struggling to find the results they really want and performances, he's a man that could be key in getting that back, so it's important they get him back fit and firing."

What are Mowatt's stats this season?

According to WhoScored, Mowatt has been West Brom's third-best player with an average rating of 7.21.

It hasn't taken long for the midfield man to find his feet since arriving on a free transfer from Barnsley and he already looks at home in the heart of the Baggies midfield.

In terms of goal contributions, Mowatt is the club's joint-second top goalscorer having found the net three times in 12 outings and has also chipped in with one assist.

West Brom are far from a one-man band but should Mowatt return to the XI for the Huddersfield game this weekend it'll give their hopes of closing the gap on Fulham and Bournemouth in the coming weeks a huge boost and only improve their chances of ending their dismal recent away run.

