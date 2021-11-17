Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Salah: Fans have voted for the 50 best players of 2021
Every year, Goal encourage football fans to have their say when it comes to the best players in world football.
For the past few weeks, fans have been voting for the globe's 50 best players in 2021.
The voting came to an end this afternoon with over 14 million people getting involved. Goal have now revealed the results.
View the 50 best players in the world, as voted by football fans from around the world, below...
50. Takefusa Kubo - Real Madrid (on loan at Real Mallorca)
49. Mohamed Sherif - Al Ahly
48. Burak Yilmaz - Lille
47. Hulk - Atletico Mineiro
46. Gerard Moreno - Villarreal
45. Nicolo Barella - Inter
44. Koke - Atletico Madrid
43. Luke Shaw - Manchester United
42. Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
41. Dani Alves - Barcelona
40. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
39. Jack Grealish - Manchester City
38. Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli
37. Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City
36. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
35. Keylor Navas - PSG
34. Leonardo Bonucci - Juventus
33. Memphis Depay - Barcelona
32. Kai Havertz - Chelsea
31. Mason Mount - Chelsea
30. Giorgio Chiellini - Juventus
29. Ruben Dias - Manchester City
28. Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
27. Lautaro Martinez - Inter
26. Pedri - Barcelona
25. Federico Chiesa - Juventus
24. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
23. Phil Foden - Manchester City
22. Jorginho - Chelsea
21. Achraf Hakimi - PSG
20. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea
19. Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG
18. Harry Kane - Tottenham
17. Son Heung-min - Tottenham
16. Paul Pogba - Manchester United
15. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
14. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
13. Angel Di Maria - PSG
12. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea
11. Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid
10. Neymar - PSG
9. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
8. N’Golo Kante - Chelsea
7. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
6. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
5. Kylian Mbappe - PSG
4. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
3. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
1. Lionel Messi - PSG
So Lionel Messi has been voted the best player in the world in 2021.
Amazingly, Goal have revealed he pipped eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo to top spot by just 24 votes. Considering over 14 million people voted, the fact that virtually nothing could separate the two players is just insane.
Lewandowski has had a quite ridiculous 2021 and finishes third, with Salah and Mbappe rounding out the top five.
Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...
Elsewhere, eyebrows may be raised by the fact Pogba finished 15th, seven spots higher than Jorginho.
Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, is one of the frontrunners to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.