Every year, Goal encourage football fans to have their say when it comes to the best players in world football.

For the past few weeks, fans have been voting for the globe's 50 best players in 2021.

The voting came to an end this afternoon with over 14 million people getting involved. Goal have now revealed the results.

View the 50 best players in the world, as voted by football fans from around the world, below...

50. Takefusa Kubo - Real Madrid (on loan at Real Mallorca)

49. Mohamed Sherif - Al Ahly

48. Burak Yilmaz - Lille

47. Hulk - Atletico Mineiro

46. Gerard Moreno - Villarreal

45. Nicolo Barella - Inter

44. Koke - Atletico Madrid

43. Luke Shaw - Manchester United

42. Christian Pulisic - Chelsea

41. Dani Alves - Barcelona

40. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

39. Jack Grealish - Manchester City

38. Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli

37. Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City

36. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

35. Keylor Navas - PSG

34. Leonardo Bonucci - Juventus

33. Memphis Depay - Barcelona

32. Kai Havertz - Chelsea

31. Mason Mount - Chelsea

30. Giorgio Chiellini - Juventus

29. Ruben Dias - Manchester City

28. Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

27. Lautaro Martinez - Inter

26. Pedri - Barcelona

25. Federico Chiesa - Juventus

24. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

23. Phil Foden - Manchester City

22. Jorginho - Chelsea

21. Achraf Hakimi - PSG

20. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea

19. Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

18. Harry Kane - Tottenham

17. Son Heung-min - Tottenham

16. Paul Pogba - Manchester United

15. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

14. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

13. Angel Di Maria - PSG

12. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

11. Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid

10. Neymar - PSG

9. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

8. N’Golo Kante - Chelsea

7. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

6. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

5. Kylian Mbappe - PSG

4. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

3. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

1. Lionel Messi - PSG

So Lionel Messi has been voted the best player in the world in 2021.

Amazingly, Goal have revealed he pipped eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo to top spot by just 24 votes. Considering over 14 million people voted, the fact that virtually nothing could separate the two players is just insane.

Lewandowski has had a quite ridiculous 2021 and finishes third, with Salah and Mbappe rounding out the top five.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Elsewhere, eyebrows may be raised by the fact Pogba finished 15th, seven spots higher than Jorginho.

Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, is one of the frontrunners to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

