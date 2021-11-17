Tottenham latest news: 238-game Spurs man 'never going to win any Man of the Match awards'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Ben Davies being left-footed is the reason he's quickly become part of Antonio Conte's plans.

The Welshman has been second-choice left-back behind Sergio Reguilon since the beginning of last season.

However, since Conte's arrival, Tottenham have switched to a back-three, which has allowed Davies to slot in on the left.

What's the latest news with Davies?

Having played 238 times for the club, Davies is one of Spurs' longest-serving players, but he's always been seen as more of a squad player than a starter.

There were periods over recent years when Davies was first-choice when Danny Rose was out injured, but since Reguilon's arrival last summer, the Welshman has gone back to playing second-fiddle.

That theme has continued during the early parts of this season, with Davies playing 150 minutes in the opening 11 Premier League games.

Davies has still appeared 10 times, but the majority of those have come in the Conference League and Carabao Cup.

But Conte's arrival and subsequent formation change appears to have worked in Davies' favour.

Davies was named in the back-three alongside Cristian Romero and Dier for the European game with Vitesse in the Italian's first game in charge.

He would then keep his place for the draw at Everton earlier this month, although with Davies being one of two left-footed defensive-minded players in the current squad, Reguilon being the other, Bridge believes that it's working in the Wales international's favour.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Is Ben Davies in that back-three because of his ability or because he's got a left foot? I think it's because he's got a left-foot.

"He's never going to win any man of the match awards, but I think he's been solid, he's solid."

How has Davies performed under Conte?

In Conte's first game in charge, Davies slotted into the back-three without too many problems having experienced the left centre-back role on several occasions for Wales.

Davies even managed to get forward and had a hand in Tottenham's third goal, with his shot-cross leading to Jacob Rasmussen turning through his own net against Vitesse.

He took his game up a level at Everton four days later and according to WhoScored, was Spurs' second-best player (7.28) on the day behind Romero.

Davies managed the most touches in the game (91), won the joint-most aerials (3) and even completed one of Tottenham's seven key passes at Goodison Park in what was an encouraging display and one to build on ahead of the visit of Leeds on Sunday.

