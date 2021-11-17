Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp told to make big decision on 'impressive' £9m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp should recall Konstantinos Tsimikas to his starting line-up when Liverpool return to Premier League action against Arsenal this weekend, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

The Reds went into the international break following a 3-2 defeat to West Ham United, bringing their 25-match unbeaten run to an end.

What's the latest news involving Tsimikas?

Tsimikas made the move to Merseyside after a deal worth £11.75million was struck with Greek giants Olympiakos last year.

However, the 25-year-old has found his opportunities limited due to the form of Andrew Robertson, who has established himself as Klopp's first choice left-back and made 189 appearances for the club since his switch from Hull City four years ago.

Tsimikas has been made to settle for eight outings since the season got underway in August, with five of them being starts.

But former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Robertson should be rested in favour of offering Tsimikas more minutes.

Klopp has responded to calls for Tsimikas to come into the starting line-up at Robertson's expense by suggesting the latter is the best left-back in the world, while Tsimikas is "very close".

What has Emmet Gates said about Tsimikas?

Gates believes Tsimikas, who has taken his tally up to 16 Greece caps during the current international break, is deserving of an extended run in the Liverpool starting line-up.

The journalist feels reinstating Tsimikas would also benefit Robertson, who is the club's only other senior left-back, in the long run.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "I argue that maybe giving Tsimikas a run will be beneficial to everyone.

"It would give Tsimikas regular football and he has been impressive when he's come in.

"I think he's only made five starts this season but he has been impressive.

"His ability to cross the ball from the left is very good, so why not give him a run?"

What could Tsimikas offer Liverpool against Arsenal?

Liverpool have still failed to concede in any match Tsimikas has started this season, while he has also shown he is a threat going forward by chalking up two assists.

Robertson has notched the same number of goal involvements despite featuring more often, registering 12 appearances.

Tsimikas - who is valued at £9million by Transfermarkt - was also a threat before he even headed to Anfield, recording eight senior goals and 18 assists at club level prior to his switch.

That could prove invaluable when an Arsenal side which has not suffered a defeat since losing three Premier League games on the bounce at the start of the season head to Merseyside on Saturday.

