Crystal Palace news: Eagles set to lose 'amazing signing' as update on PL rivals emerges

Crystal Palace's chances of being able to sign Conor Gallagher permanently are diminishing thanks to the midfielder's impressive form, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Gallagher joined the Eagles on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Gallagher?

Gallagher reached a major milestone in his career when he made his England debut during the 10-0 rout of San Marino as Gareth Southgate's side wrapped up their World Cup qualification campaign on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who earned his maiden call-up at short notice after Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw pulled out, became the first Palace player to be selected for an England squad since Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.

Gallagher heaped praise on Palace manager Patrick Vieira after claiming his first senior cap, describing the Frenchman as "amazing" and insisting his tactical game has improved since heading to Selhurst Park.

The loanee's inclusion came after starting the season in fine form, with the midfielder scoring four goals and registering another two assists in 11 appearances before the international break.

He has already become a firm fans' favourite at Selhurst Park, with the supporters' votes resulting in him winning Palace's player of the month award for August and September.

What has Michael Bridge said about Gallagher?

Bridge reckons Gallagher's eye-catching performances since heading to south London could backfire on Palace.

The Sky Sports journalist has alleged that Chelsea will be unwilling to do business at the end of the season if Gallagher's recent form continues.

However, Bridge still believes Gallagher's loan arrival was a shrewd piece of business by the Eagles.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Unfortunately, when you've got a player on loan doing so well, you get less chance of probably keeping him because Chelsea are going to say he's brilliant.

"But he's been an amazing signing."

Why is it unlikely that Gallagher will remain at Selhurst Park permanently?

It has been revealed that Chelsea refused to include an option to buy clause when clubs negotiated with Gallagher's parent club during the summer and plans are in place for him to be integrated into Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

As a result, there is an acceptance at Selhurst Park that Gallagher will only be with the Eagles on a short-term basis.

Gallagher, who is valued at £13.5million by Transfermarkt, only signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge last year, so Chelsea would be in a strong negotiating position if Palace or any other club looked to test the Blues' resolve.

