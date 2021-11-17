Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So many great South Americans have plied their trade in the Premier League over the past three decades.

Juninho became the first high-profile Brazilian to play in England's top tier when he signed for Middlesborough in 1995. He impressed massively during his two spells at the club.

Since Juninho's arrival, many more from South America have followed and had great success in England.

Gilberto Silva was a big part of Arsenal's invincible squad, Luis Suarez was incredible for Liverpool, while Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero have become legends at Manchester City.

But who is the greatest South American to have ever played in England?

That was a question tackled by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

They both named the 10 greatest South Americans in England's top tier since 1992 and you can view their rankings below...

Faustino Asprilla (Shearer: 10th, Richards: 9th)

Juan Sebastian Veron (Shearer: 9th, Richards: 10th)

Alexis Sanchez (Shearer: 8th, Richards 7th)

Gus Poyet (Shearer: 6th, Richards: 8th)

Juninho (Shearer: 7th, Richards: 6th)

Gilberto Silva (Shearer: 5th, Richards: 5th)

Carlos Tevez (Shearer: 4th, Richards: 3rd)

Fernandinho (Shearer: 2nd, Richards: 4th)

Luis Suarez (Shearer: 3rd, Richards: 2nd)

Sergio Aguero (Shearer: 1st, Richards: 1st)

Both Shearer and Richards agreed that Aguero is the greatest South American player to have played in the Premier League.

There can't be too many arguments, either.

Aguero is the fourth highest scorer in Premier League history, having hit the back of the net 184 times in 275 games.

Suarez was absolutely incredible during his stint at Liverpool but Aguero's longevity gave him the edge.

Fernandinho, Tevez and Gilberto Silva also both featured in both Shearer and Richards' top five.

Perhaps surprisingly, the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Ederson, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Alisson Becker didn't make the top 10.

Juan Sebastian Veron made it instead, despite having underwhelming spells at both Manchester United and Chelsea.

