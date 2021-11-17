Tottenham latest news: £42m 'either great or terrible' star facing January axe at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Bridge has described Davinson Sanchez as either "great or terrible" – and said the Tottenham defender always has a mistake in him.

Sanchez became Spurs' club-record signing when he joined from Ajax in 2017, but the Colombian has never managed to establish himself as a guaranteed starter in north London.

How has Sanchez performed this season?

The centre-back made a promising start to the campaign and helped Tottenham secure victories over Manchester City, Wolves and Watford, keeping clean sheets in each.

Sanchez would miss the defeat to Crystal Palace having been forced to quarantine following his trip to South America with Colombia and played just seven minutes against Chelsea the next week.

He would return to the XI for the north London derby, but Tottenham's disastrous defensive showing against their rivals cost Sanchez his place in the side.

He was Spurs' second-worst player in the 3-1 defeat (5.67) and has remained on the bench in the league ever since.

He gave a timely reminder of his qualities in the win at Burnley in the Carabao Cup when he won the most aerial duels (7) and recorded the most touches (87), which earned him the highest rating from players that started the game at Turf Moor (7.83).

That wouldn't be enough to earn himself a Premier League start the next weekend and Sanchez has played just 17 minutes in Antonio Conte's first two games in charge despite the switch to a back-three.

Bridge was asked whether Sanchez could work his way into the Italian's plans but said that he's too inconsistent.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Sanchez is either great or terrible, I think that's fair. He was great against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, but we know there's a mistake in him."

Could Sanchez start against Leeds?

According to The Times, Sanchez is one of four players that Conte wants to move on in January.

However, Sanchez came off the bench against Vitesse in his first game and was an unused substitute against Everton, which would suggest that he's in his plans despite those exit reports.

But Sanchez is likely to remain on the bench when Leeds visit north London this weekend, with Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero Conte's preferred back-three during his early days as manager.

