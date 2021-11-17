Man United transfer news: £81m star named as best signing of post-Ferguson era

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks Bruno Fernandes could be the best Manchester United signing of the post Alex Ferguson era.

It's nearly two years since the Portuguese international made the £47m move from Sporting Lisbon and Fernandes has already made a huge impact at Old Trafford.

How has Fernandes performed at Manchester United?

It's remarkable that United haven't won any trophies during his two years in the Premier League, because his goal and assist returns are more than deserving of silverware.

Fernandes, valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, is just six goals away from half a century in United colours, whilst he's chipped in with 33 assists in only 96 appearances.

Just under half of those 44 goals have been from the penalty spot, but Fernandes' incredible numbers should not be overlooked considering the team have been far from their best during large parts of that period.

Take this season for example, United have been struggling badly in the league, whilst their hopes of making the knockout stages of the Champions League are hanging in the balance.

But whilst others at United are having very little impact at present, the attacking midfielder is still coming up with impressive numbers and has been directly involved in12 goals in 16 games this season.

Fernandes has collected several personal accolades, including four Premier League player of the month awards, and Bridge reckons there have been fewer better United signings since Ferguson stepped down in 2013.

What did Bridge say?

When asked about the Portuguese international's quality, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Bruno Fernandes is probably one of the best signings they've made in the post-Fergie era, if not the best.

"He's always top of the assists and the top goalscoring midfielder every year."

Is Bruno the best signing since Ferguson?

Plenty of high-profile players have been signed in the previous eight seasons, but perhaps none have enjoyed so much success on the pitch as Fernandes.

Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria were signed not long after Ferguson's retirement but didn't have the impact that their ability threatened.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have shown moments of brilliance, whilst Juan Mata has been a great servant, but none of those three have been anywhere near consistent enough to be considered in the same bracket as Fernandes.

With that in mind, Bridge is probably right when he says the Portugal international is out on his own.

