Many fans were surprised to see Charlotte Flair go off-script during the infamous title exchange segment with Becky Lynch last month, but 'The Man' has revealed that she was not.

Reports indicated that Charlotte Flair went off script during the segment on the October 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where she and Becky Lynch were set to swap titles.

The segment was reportedly supposed to see Becky Lynch hold up both the SmackDown and WWE Raw Women's Championship, but Flair dropped the title and didn't let that happen.

Becky Lynch felt disrespected by Flair during the segment, but stressed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that she knew Charlotte was going to go off-script, and even told people beforehand.

"There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way and if it went one way, everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great. I, in the back, said, 'this isn't going to happen, she's going to do something else.' She did exactly what I said she was going to do. Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in the moment, but I knew she was going to purposefully disrespect me, so I processed it a lot quicker and was able to hold it together until I got backstage and then I lost it a little. I lost it. Verbally. I had to do a dark match after, so I verbally lost it. I didn't have time to scrap in the back," she said.

Becky Lynch seemed to suggest that other wrestlers have thanked her for standing up to Charlotte Flair, seemingly feeling as if they are not in a position to do so:

"Other wrestlers? Other members of the crew. There's been a lot of patting on the back. Some people don't feel like they can stand up."

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are slated to go one-on-one later this weekend at Survivor Series in a highly-anticipated champion vs. champion match.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

