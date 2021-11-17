Chelsea latest news: £28.8m Stamford Bridge academy product outshining Hakim Ziyech

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Callum Hudson-Odoi has outshone Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea this season.

Having come through the club's academy, Hudson-Odoi seems to be improving his game with each passing week, and Brown has been more impressed by him than Ziyech, who cost the Blues £36m last summer.

How do Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech compare to one another this season?

Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech have featured in 11 and 10 games, respectively, in all competitions this term, and their numbers are comparable.

Ziyech has scored twice and delivered an assist, with his latest contribution coming when he scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi also has three goal involvements, having netted once and provided two assists. He has set up goals in each of his last two Champions League appearances, and got on the scoresheet in the Premier League against Norwich last month.

What has Brown said about Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech?

When asked how he sees the pair progressing at Chelsea, Brown stated that he feels Hudson-Odoi has had the edge in recent weeks, and is now starting to show the form that attracted the attention of Bayern Munich back in 2019.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Hudson-Odoi has played even better, frankly. He looks almost like he’s coming back to the player who Bayern Munich tried so hard to sign, who got in the England team and people were raving about.”

Can Hudson-Odoi finally cement his place in the Chelsea team?

Competition for places in Chelsea's starting XI is fierce, so the 21-year-old certainly has his work cut out.

Hudson-Odoi did not play a single minute of the side's opening three league games this season, and it was hard to see where he fitted into Thomas Tuchel's plans.

However, he has turned things around, and has gone on to start five of Chelsea's last eight top-flight fixtures.

Tuchel appears to be putting more trust in him now, and Hudson-Odoi, who is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, is repaying that faith.

When everyone is fit, the winger may have some issues with getting into the side consistently, given that Chelsea have Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Ziyech at their disposal.

Still, at the moment, he is delivering the goods, and is giving Tuchel very little reason to leave him out any time soon.

