WWE: Becky Lynch says she finds Ric Flair 'sad' & deleted harsh response to his tweet

Becky Lynch has been involved in a war of words with Charlotte Flair on social media lately, and 'The Man' has now revealed that she nearly started something with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, too.

Earlier on this week, Becky Lynch shut down Charlotte Flair's claims that she is disliked by fans and critics because she is a woman, with 'Big Time Becks' stating that gender isn't the issue with Flair.

Lynch's comments caught the attention of Charlotte's father, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who was irate at what the Raw Women's Champion had to say.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to say that he was going to come to Survivor Series to personally see Becky try and "beat the p*ss" out of his daughter.

Becky Lynch didn't end up responding to Ric Flair, which seemed somewhat out of character for 'The Man', and we now know why Lynch didn't fire back.

The Irishwoman revealed to Ariel Helwani that she thinks it's "sad" that Ric Flair is jealous of her, especially considering he's long been considered a legend in wrestling.

Lynch even revealed that she drafted a tweet to respond to Flair, but ended up deleting it:

"I saw that tweet. I looked at it and wrote out a response that would have really been quite biting and I deleted it and let it go because I think it's really sad. This is a legend who is now jealous of me. It's cool for me. He's now trying to use me to get clout and promote whatever he has because he's dug himself into a hole with other things. I was like, 'let me let him have it,' because it's kind of sad."

During the interview, Becky Lynch also said she knew she was going to be disrespected by Flair during their infamous title exchange segment, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are slated to go one-on-one later this weekend at Survivor Series in a highly-anticipated champion vs. champion match.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

