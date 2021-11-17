Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United were arguably at the peak of their powers in the middle of the 1995/96 season.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side featured talent all over the pitch.

The Red Devils had one of the best goalkeepers ever in Peter Schmeichel, with experienced heads including Dennis Irwin and Steve Bruce in front of him.

They had a number of emerging young stars, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Gary Neville.

United also had a lethal strike partnership of Eric Cantona and Andy Cole.

It's needless to say that United won the Premier League title that year, managing to reel in Newcastle with a superb end to the campaign.

It was in the 95/96 season that United scored one of the best team goals in Premier League history.

On October 21, 1995, United travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

United blew their opponents away 4-1 in a dominant display in west London.

Scholes scored twice inside 10 minutes. His second goal was an absolute masterpiece.

United made Chelsea look like schoolboys as they passed around their opponents with ease.

Cantona produced an incredible touch before setting Scholes through on goal. The legendary midfielder made no mistake as he fired past Dmitri Kharine.

The goal is so good that it's gone viral again on Twitter. View it below...

What a move. They really were toying with Chelsea.

The video, posted by @TheFergusonWay, is accompanied with the caption: "Man United under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990’s were incredible to watch..."

And that's a fair assessment. In fact, if we're being picky, they were incredible to watch under Sir Alex Ferguson full stop.

Over 26 years on and Scholes' goal is still one of the best team goals the Premier League has seen.

