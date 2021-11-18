Next Man United manager: PL boss with 54% win rate 'would be infinitely better than Ole'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United managerial candidate Brendan Rodgers is an "infinitely better" boss than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

Solskjaer has been in charge of the Red Devils since December 2018 but has failed to secure any silverware during his time in the Old Trafford dugout.

What's the latest news involving Rodgers?

It is believed that Rodgers' Leicester City contract has a release clause which can be activated if a Champions League club comes calling and, as a result, Manchester United are confident of being able to prise their first choice successor to Solskjaer away from the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has enjoyed success with the Foxes, having guided the club to the first FA Cup trophy in their history last season.

The Northern Irishman also led Leicester to the Community Shield as they got their season off to the perfect start, but they are currently 12th in the Premier League table.

Rodgers' success with his current employers has come after the 48-year-old won the treble on two occasions while at the helm of Scottish giants Celtic.

Former top flight frontman Tony Cascarino has claimed Rodgers, who boasts a 54 per cent win rate, would jump at the chance to move into the Old Trafford hot seat if he were offered the job.

What has Emmet Gates said about Rodgers?

Gates believes Manchester United are right to be keeping tabs on Rodgers ahead of potentially removing Solskjaer from his post.

The journalist is certain that Leicester's current boss would enjoy more success at Old Trafford than Solskjaer has during his reign.

Gates reckons the Northern Irishman would also give the Red Devils more of an identity on the pitch.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Brendan Rodgers would be infinitely better than Solskjaer because Rodgers is actually a coach and has demonstrated that he is a good manager.

"Tactically, he's astute. His teams have an identity and a style."

Why are Manchester United looking at potentially replacing Solskjaer?

Manchester United went into the season with high hopes after Solskjaer spent £133.7million to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window and also secured Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

However, it has not gone to plan as they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by West Ham United at the first hurdle and also suffered convincing defeats at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City on home soil.

Solskjaer even went as far as to say the 5-0 rout by Liverpool was his 'darkest day' in charge.

The Norwegian's former Red Devils team-mates are even losing faith in him, with Rio Ferdinand stating on his Five with Vibe podcast that Solskjaer should leave Old Trafford.

