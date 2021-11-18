Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On November 18, 2009, one of the most controversial refereeing decisions in football history occurred.

The Republic of Ireland travelled to France for their 2010 World Cup playoff second leg having lost 2-1 four days prior.

Ireland managed to take the game to extra-time thanks to Robbie Keane's goal.

However, it was France who won it in extra-time with a goal that will always live long in the memory.

A free-kick was swung into the box and it looked as if it would go out of play.

Thierry Henry quite clearly controlled the ball with his hand, before pulling the ball back to William Gallas to net the winner.

A few days later Roy Keane, who was Ipswich boss at the time, was asked to give his thoughts about the goal.

And he proceeded to give one of the most ruthless press conferences in recent memory. View it below:

He started: "I'm amazed at the commotion over the past few days. Yes, of course Henry handled it. I'd be more annoyed with my defenders and my goalkeeper than Thierry Henry.

“How can you let the ball bounce in your six-yard box? How can you let Thierry Henry get goal-side of you?

“If the ball goes into the six-yard box, where the hell is my goalkeeper?”

After calling out the Irish FA, saying Henry wasn't a cheat and rubbishing calls for a replay, a journalist's phone goes off as Keane was speaking.

Needless to say the Man United legend was not happy at all as he made his feelings known to the journalist.

The video, posted by Sky Sports Retro, has gone down well and you can view some of the reaction below...

Keane is one of the most entertaining people in football, isn't he?!

He really was at his ruthless best after his country were controversially denied a spot at the World Cup 12 years ago.

