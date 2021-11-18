West Ham transfer news: David Moyes interest in 32-cap attacker 'has never gone away'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that West Ham have always been interested in re-signing Jesse Lingard.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

The 28-year-old enjoyed a highly successful loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season and was directly involved in 14 goals in 16 games.

Therefore, David Moyes' side were keen on bringing Lingard back to east London this summer on a permanent basis, with less than 12 months running on his contract at Old Trafford.

However, having regained his confidence playing for the Hammers, Lingard opted to stay at Manchester United in a bid to convince Old Gunnar Solskjaer that he's worthy of a first-team place.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But it hasn't gone to plan for the England international, who's hardly featured for the Red Devils since returning and is yet to start a single Premier League fixture.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

If Lingard's situation doesn't improve in the coming weeks, he'll surely be pushing for a move in January, especially with the World Cup now just 12 months away.

With Lingard's deal expiring next summer, this time it would have to be permanently on a cut-price.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Newcastle have naturally been linked given the huge increase in their transfer budget, but Brown reckons that West Ham remain in the conversation despite Lingard rejecting them in the summer.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a difficult one, I don't think West Ham's interest has ever gone away."

What does the future hold for Lingard?

It's difficult to predict Lingard's next club, but it's safe to that unless his situation improves quickly, his days at Manchester United would appear numbered.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Despite United's poor Premier League form, Solskjaer, for whatever reason, has continued to overlook Lingard and preferred to use the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the wide roles.

With that in mind, leaving Manchester United has to surely be the most sensible option.

Not only will Lingard be looking to improve his game-time to get his club career back on track, but for someone that loves playing for his country, getting regular minutes will be even more important in a World Cup year, with the hope of adding to his 32 caps.

News Now - Sport News