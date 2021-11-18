Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah is an icon.

Liverpool fans call him the Egyptian King but he’s far more than that.

He represents an entire continent and is a role model for so many Africans around the world.

Whether he’s the greatest African to have ever played the game is a debate for another day. But what he’s done since his move to Liverpool has seen him become a cult figure.

While that comes with its bonuses - quite literally in terms of sponsorship and image rights - it does also have its drawbacks.

When on international duty with Egypt, Salah often comes up against, with all due respect, lesser nations.

That was the case last week as Egypt played Angola, with the Pharaoh's earning a draw.

However, the match was interrupted on THREE occasions as fans ran on to mob Salah.

But when Egypt played Gabon a few days later, it wasn’t the supporters that Salah had to worry about.

After the match, several Gabon players surrounded the forward asking for his shirt. They wanted a souvenir after playing against one of the best players in world football.

In his usual humble attitude, Salah appeared to politely state he had already promised to give his shirt to another player and that he’s heading into the tunnel.

As the numerous Gabon players looked disappointed, Salah was then flanked by two huge bodyguards - presumably to prevent any fans trying to get to him.

It just shows much of an iconic figure Salah really is.

We’re not sure the real Egyptian King gets this sort of attention.

Salah’s country secured their spot in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers after topping their group consisting of Gabon, Libya and Angola.

They will now play a two-legged playoff against another side, with the winner progressing to Qatar.

With Salah in their ranks, you certainly wouldn’t bet against Egypt making it.

