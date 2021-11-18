Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah is the best player in Europe right now.

That’s the opinion of many football fans who have seen the Egyptian play this season.

Salah has scored 15 goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this campaign and appears to be in the form of his life.

It’s not just his goalscoring.

Salah’s all-around game seems to have moved up a level.

He’s also become a master at the ‘trivela pass’.

What’s a ‘trivela pass’? We hear some of you ask…

Well, put simply, it’s an outside of the boot pass.

The Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma became the king of the ‘trivela’ throughout his career.

However, it seems that Salah has also mastered it.

A compilation video has gone viral this week showing Salah producing a ‘trivela’ on numerous occasions.

You could ask ‘Why doesn’t he just use his right foot?’ Well, that’s probably what defenders are expecting him to do. But this technique catches them off guard as he plays it earlier than they expect, with a swerve they’re not expecting. It's led to many assists.

Take a look at the king in action:

VIDEO: Salah mastering the 'trivela' pass

Amazing.

At the age of 29, there must be a fear among Liverpool fans that Salah’s career is coming to an end. However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that his player has the same attitude as Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still going strong seven years his senior.

“You need luck, because things can happen, but I think the professionalism of both is the one thing you can compare, 100 per cent. It is probably the same," Klopp said.

“Mo is incredibly professional. He is really the first one in and very often the last out of all the players.

“He is constantly interested in all the things he can do and has to do to keep or improve the standard. I think he still has a lot to give.

“Why should we compare? Obviously, both are world-class players. Even though Ronaldo’s left foot is not bad, I would say Mo’s left foot is probably better.

“Cristiano may be better in the air and his right foot is probably better.

“Speed-wise, both are pretty quick and desperate to score goals but I’ve never really thought about that. I’m not too interested in comparing, sorry.”

