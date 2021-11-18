Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hiannick Kamba has been jailed for 46 months after being found guilty of faking his own death.

Kamba, who was a youth player at Schalke 04, was believed to have died in 2016.

It was reported that he had been killed in a car crash in Congo.

VfB Huls, another club Kamba represented during his playing career, issued an obituary for him in 2016.

It read, per the Metro: "He represented the ideas and values ​​of our club like few others. His demise will leave a big gap. Hiannick is undoubtedly a bitter sporting loss for us, but primarily we will miss it as a fellow human being."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Bild have reported, per the Daily Mail, that his wife, Christina Von G, attempted to take out a life insurance plan worth £3.36m.

That request was denied and she eventually settled with a payout of just over £1m.

Two years later, in 2018, Kamba reappeared as he headed to the German embassy in Kinshasa to report that he was alive and well.

He is said to have claimed he was abandoned by friends overnight in Congo in 2016 and left without documents, money and a cell phone.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

He returned to Germany and, in 2019, was found working as a chemical technician at an energy supplier in Ruhr.

An investigation was soon launched into Kamba and his wife, with the former Schalke defender claiming he was unaware of his wife’s actions.

But both himself and Von G have been found guilty of fraud and now both will serve just under four years in prison.

What an absolutely bonkers story.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News