Holland secured a place at the 2022 World Cup in their final qualifier on Tuesday evening.

The Dutch hosted Norway, a nation also battling for a spot at the showpiece out in Qatar, and they emerged with a priceless 2-0 victory.

Louis van Gaal's side left it very late, with Steven Bergwijn grabbing the first goal of the night in the 84th minute.

Holland then made sure of the three points in stoppage-time, as Bergwijn teed up Barcelona's Memphis Depay to settle the nerves of every fan.

Depay's goal was his 12th in 2022 World Cup qualification and his 17th of the year, some remarkable numbers from a player who's quietly making international football his own personal playground.

The former Manchester United man now has 38 goals for Holland, just 12 shy of Robin van Persie's all-time record of 50.

Given Depay is still only 27, he'll almost certainly surpass that total before hanging up his boots.

As well as closing in on Van Persie, the fleet-footed forward's record of 17 international goals in a calendar year is also the most achieved by a player from a European nation in the 21st century - and the third-most in history.

Wondering who on earth topped Depay's mammoth total? Well, look no further, as one fan on Reddit has provided all the details and you can check out their findings below.

The 13 players with the most goals for a European country in a calendar year

13. Miroslav Klose (Germany, 2006) - 13 goals in 17 games

12. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2021) - 13 goals in 14 games

11. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2016) - 13 goals in 13 games

10. Michel Platini (France, 1984) - 13 goals in 10 games

9. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium, 2018) - 14 goals in 14 games

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2019) - 14 goals in 10 games

7. Ole Madsen (Denmark, 1962) - 14 goals in 9 games

6. Harry Kane (England, 2021) - 16 goals in 16 games

5. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 1952) - 16 goals in 12 games

4. Imre Schlosser (Hungary, 1912) - 16 goals in 10 games

3. Memphis Depay (Holland, 2021) - 17 goals in 16 games

2. Just Fontaine (France, 1958) - 18 goals in 12 games

1. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 1954) - 23 goals in 14 games

Well played, Memphis. However, even the Dutchman's magnificent tally of goals is nowhere close to matching Kocsis' record, which looks set to remain unbroken for many more years to come.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international football, is the only player to feature on the list three times, while 2021 is surprisingly the most popular year with three entries.

