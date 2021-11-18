Southampton team news: Fresh injury update emerges on Tino Livramento

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay is confident that Tino Livramento will be fit enough to feature against Norwich on Saturday.

The 19-year-old withdrew from the latest England Under-21s squad with an unknown injury, but Barclay is optimistic that it won't force him to miss the game at Carrow Road.

What's the latest news with Livramento?

It's been a near-perfect start to the teenager's first season in senior football, with Livramento flourishing for both club and country.

Remarkably, he hadn't made a first-team appearance before his £5m move from Chelsea, but he's quickly become a permanent figure at the heart of the Saints backline.

However, Livramento suffered a rare setback earlier this month when he pulled out of Lee Carsley's Under-21s squad for games with Czech Republic and Georgia.

Southampton confirmed Livramento's withdrawal a matter of hours into the international break, but they didn't specify what had actually happened to the right-back.

The club haven't since provided a fresh update on his condition, but they tweeted out a video from training earlier this week, with Livramento present in the clip.

Therefore, Barclay is confident that he'll be available to face the Premier League's bottom club.

What did Barclay say about Livramento?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Regarding the other players, I said last week I was told Livramento wasn't serious. I couldn't get any particular clarification as to why he missed out with the England Under-21s, but I was told that the Southampton doctors were confident that he would be fit for the Norwich game and he's back training."

Will Livramento start against Norwich?

Whilst the player himself would have no doubt been gutted about missing the chance to add to his three Under-21 caps, staying at the training ground would have given him an opportunity to recover following an intense start to the season.

By the time Southampton travel to Carrow Road on Saturday, it'll be exactly two weeks since Livramento last played, meaning he should be well rested ahead of the trip to Dean Smith's side.

Therefore, providing Livramento came through training unscathed earlier this week, expect him to be named in Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI at Carrow Road.

