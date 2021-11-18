Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2pm UK time today could prove a pivotal moment in this year's Formula 1 world championship as that is when Mercedes' appeal against Max Verstappen's defence from Lewis Hamilton in Brazil will be heard by the FIA.

The Red Bull star fought desperately to keep Hamilton behind him in his rapid Merc on Sunday afternoon in Sao Paulo and on lap 48 the pair both ran wide at turn 4, with the Silver Arrows feeling as though the Dutchman had overstepped the mark in terms of hard but fair racing.

At the time, with the footage and information available to them, the stewards decided against further action in the form of a penalty but new onboard shots have now come to light in the days since and Mercedes have launched an appeal.

On Tuesday, the Silver Arrows confirmed on social media it was their intent to appeal against Verstappen not being given any penalty in light of 'new evidence not available to the stewards at the time' and the FIA has granted a hearing for them to make their case, whilst Red Bull will obviously be there to argue against any retrospective sanction.

2pm GMT is the time it kicks off, then, and so we should therefore be pretty close to finally getting some closure, either way, on this latest saga that has gripped the sport in the last few days.

