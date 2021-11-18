Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Justin Gaethje has slammed Conor McGregor for chasing after what he describes as his “sloppy seconds”.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Gaethje, has recently called out Conor Mcgregor as he believes ‘The Notorious’ is chasing after fighters that Gaethje has already defeated.

Known as ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje currently holds a record of 23-3 in the UFC, 19 of those victories by knocking out his opponents.

His most recent victory coming earlier this month at UFC 268, where he defeated Michael Chandler by a unanimous decision in what was named Fight of the Night.

This fight came over a year after Gaethje’s last fight with UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he was unable to become the champion’s first conqueror in the UFC.

There is now much speculation that Chandler’s next fight will be against former two weight UFC champion Conor McGregor. This has seemed to humour Gaethje as he has recently said in an interview with TMZ Sports that McGregor is chasing his “sloppy seconds”.

"I don't want to disrespect him in any way. Chandler doesn't deserve it. Ferguson doesn't deserve it. But to me, it feels like we're in grade school and Conor McGregor's following me around trying to pick up all my sloppy seconds. Like, is that not what's happening?"

The Highlight believes McGregor did this by fighting Donald Cerrone and now the fact he is chasing potential fights with Chandler and Tony Ferguson, all three of whom have been defeated by Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje also went on to say that, “I find it so hilarious...I fought Cowboy, then he wants to fight Cowboy. I just beat up Chandler, now he wants to fight Chandler.”

McGregor however, is currently still in recovery from the horrific leg break he sustained in his last UFC fight against Dustin Poirer in July.

And the notorious one will not be back until sometime in 2022.

The Irishman’s return fight is certainly being discussed heavily, many fighters could be in contention to fight McGregor including; a third fight with Nate Diaz or even a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier.

But has Justin Gaethje put himself in contention to fight the Notorious?

