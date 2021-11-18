MattHDGamer Reveals FIFA 22 FUT Pack That Is "Absolutely Broken"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber and FIFA 22 influencer MattHDGamer has urged all players to open a particular new Squad Building Challenge after obtaining Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi in the resulting pack.

The Argentinian winger continues to be one of the best players to use in-game and has been top of the tree as far as ratings go in Ultimate Team for almost 10 years straight.

There have been an array of promotions added to Ultimate Team (FUT) since EA launched their latest creation at the beginning of last month and they do not appear to be letting up on the varying opportunities that players have in packing themselves a high-value card.

Recently, the FIFA community were introduced with the Adidas 99 Numbers Up promo, which effectively grants players a card that will eventually contain a stat that will hit 99.

With these came some special SBCs that players could complete, and one, in particular, has been paying out with some absolute monsters.

FIFA 22 FUT Pack

MattHDGamer, who has been creating FIFA content for over 10 years, said that the 82+ PASS Guaranteed pack in FIFA 22 FUT is "absolutely broken."

The streamer had certainly done his research on this particular SBC as he discovered that only seven players above the overall rating of 82 that have passing stats above 82, which means that this is the best SBC out of the three and it could not be simpler to complete.

MattHDGamer proved this exact point on his latest YouTube video, where he managed to get himself Messi for his 'Road To Glory' series.

He pleaded: "You've got to get opening these passing packs. That is insane!"

Below is the attached video that captures the exact moment where MattHDGamer discovered that Messi was in his pack, which was also streamed live on his Twitch channel at the time.

How would you react if this was your pack? Would you keep him and use him for your team or would you sell him and profit to build a meta squad? Get in touch and let us know exactly what you would do!

