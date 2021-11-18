Next Rangers manager: Ibrox icon 'would be very popular' addition to van Bronckhorst staff

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge reckons that Arthur Numan would be a popular choice to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's coaching staff.

Van Bronckhorst is the clear favourite to replace Steven Gerrard and become the new Rangers boss.

Should he be named the new manager at Ibrox, he'll have to puzzle together a team of coaches and scouts.

And Hodge believes that former left-back Numan would go down well with the Gers faithful.

Who is Numan?

The 51-year-old won't be a name that perhaps younger Rangers supporters will be aware of, but those of the older generation will be familiar with the Dutchman.

Numan spent five years at Ibrox as a player between 1998 and 2003 and enjoyed a highly successful period in Glasgow, making 119 appearances in total.

Injuries restricted Numan's game-time during his first season, but he enjoyed a dream start to life in Scotland after Rangers won the domestic treble following his move from Feyenoord.

Numan would end up winning another seven domestic trophies in his next four seasons, ending with three Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish FA Cups and three Scottish League Cups, ending his stint at the club with a second treble in 2002-2003.

With 10 trophies won in just five years, Numan will no doubt be fondly remembered by those in blue and therefore, Hodge thinks that bringing in the Dutchman would be a popular decision.

What did Hodge say about Numan?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Numan would be very popular, but as a whole, a host of Dutchman could potentially come in."

Why would Numan be popular?

Bringing in former players is becoming a common theme right now and it's generally a good way to get supporters on side.

Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are two examples of it not working out, but Numan, who's currently working at Dutch oufit AZ Alkmaar, would most likely be coming in as a scout, so unlike those two, he wouldn't be in the firing line.

Following the sour departure of Gerrard earlier this month, Rangers need good football people coming in that understand the club and the expectations.

Therefore, with Numan playing in one of their most successful eras in recent times, it could prove an extremely smart move from the Rangers hierarchy and one that should go down well with the fans.

