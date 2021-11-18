Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney is without question one of the finest footballers to don an England jersey.

The current Derby County manager is the nation's record scorer with 53 goals and he also captained the Three Lions for three years between 2014 and 2017.

But while Rooney is undoubtedly an England legend, there is still the nagging feeling that he could have achieved far more on the international stage.

The former Manchester United and Everton man represented his country at three World Cups and managed to score just one goal.

That strike came in 2014 out in Brazil, a tournament England fans have been trying to forget ever since.

The Three Lions exited that World Cup at the group stage, losing 2-1 to both Italy and Uruguay in their first two matches - with Rooney grabbing his goal against the latter.

Sam Allardyce on Newcastle, Conte and more (Football Terrace)

He also assisted Daniel Sturridge's equaliser against Italy in the game before, which was a rare moment of quality from Roy Hodgson's side that evening.

Aside from that and Raheem Sterling's 'ghost goal', England were pretty darn awful and in the second half of the match, Rooney was guilty of one of the worst corners ever taken on the World Cup stage.

We forgot just how bad it was and you can refresh your memory by checking out footage of the set-piece attempt below.

Video: Rooney's awful corner v Italy at 2014 World Cup

World Cup 2022: Dates, Schedule, UK Kick Off Times, Stadiums, Groups, Tickets, Odds And Much More

"Rooney on the corner this time... oh dear..."

The commentary was very fitting and it's fair to say that the corner above is far worse than any Harry Kane produced at Euro 2016.

It's a moment that kind of sums up Rooney's World Cup struggles, although he was far from the only member of the 'Golden Generation' who failed to deliver at the tournaments.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

'Wazza' did at least produce the goods for England at Euro 2004, scoring four goals in two games and earning a spot in UEFA's Team of the Tournament.

Had he not picked up an injury in the group stage, Sven Goran Eriksson's side may very well have held a major international trophy aloft that year.

England quiz: 20 questions to prove you're the ultimate Three Lions fan

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News