Hogwarts Legacy: Release Date, Gameplay, Multiplayer, Platforms, Trailer, Pre Order And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the biggest new upcoming launches in recent history.

This game appears to be a dream come true for those that have loved and adored the Harry Potter books and films over the years, allowing the gaming community to experience what it's like being a pupil at the iconic School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

Avalanche Software, the game's developers, are providing an entirely open-world experience that will see gamers able to explore the likes of the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village and hone their combat abilities by taking on mythical beasts and taming them.

While information is still limited about Hogwarts Legacy at this time, scroll down to find out everything that we know so far about Hogwarts Legacy.

Latest News

All of the updates, leaks and announcements surrounding Hogwarts Legacy will appear here when they are revealed.

Release Date

There is no nailed down launch date for Hogwarts Legacy at the time of writing. But what we do know is that it will be released at some point during 2022. However, it's unclear whether it will be early 2022 or late 2022.

Fear not! We will update this section as soon as more information is revealed on this topic in the coming days, weeks and months. Stay tuned!

Gameplay

Details regarding gameplay have not yet been disclosed at this time. While we do know that this will be an open-world game, we are not sure whether there is a single-player campaign or if it will be multiplayer only.

This section will be updated once Avalanche reveal more information over the coming days, weeks and months.

Multiplayer

As mentioned above, multiplayer facts about Hogwarts Legacy are unknown and will be added here in due course.

Platforms

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PC

Trailer

The World Reveal Trailer was launched last year, which displayed beautiful cinematics and an immersive experience that captivated and excited millions of gamers and Harry Potter fans around the world - throwing them into the world of Hogwarts and effectively leaving no stone unturned from the word 'go'.

Here is the first trailer that Avalanche shared last year via YouTube:

Pre Order

If that trailer is not enough to get your gaming juices flowing, then we are not sure what will! Nevertheless, for those that enjoyed it, you can now pre-order your copy of Hogwarts Legacy for when it releases next year.

Prices start from £59.99 and you can now pre-order from the following UK retailers:

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy news and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News