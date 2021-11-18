Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Conor McGregor has finally outlined why he chooses to delete certain tweets off his Twitter page.

The UFC fighter is still currently out of action after his horrific leg break in his fight against Dustin Poirier in July, but has been constantly active on Twitter during this time calling out certain people.

The Notorious is well known for the shots he takes at certain people on Twitter. He was recently ranting on Twitter about this and explained that he deletes tweets so that he can keep the negativity off his page.

McGregor has been particularly vocal about the current COVID protocols in his home country of Ireland.

He explained in a tweet that; “We’ve done our part and we’ve followed the rules...And yet we move forward to only move backward again.”

Enter Giveaway

Political commentator, Leo Varadkar, has been seen to call out McGregor for deleting his comments on social media.

The UFC fighter did not take kindly to Varadkar’s comments and chose to rant on Twitter.

“Hey d*** breath, you must be new around here. I will always say what I need to say, it gets reported/spread, then I remove from my page. It’s done and out. I do not like to keep negativity on my channels. Ever. You do zero to help anything or anyone in any situation. So shut up."

McGregor has also tweeted out his frustrations towards the Irish government and how they have dealt with COVID in their county, he stated that he is “ashamed” of certain members of the government's actions during their time in power.

McGregor should be ready to return to the Octagon sometime next year when he is fully recovered from his leg break.

He has already had interactions with fighters on Twitter about potential return fights. These fighters include Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. But the Notorious is yet to announce who he would like to fight next.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News