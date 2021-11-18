Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Isn’t it fantastic seeing fans back inside stadiums once again?

It was so sad seeing Premier League matches played behind closed doors with nothing but the sound of player voices echoing around the pitch.

This season is different, though.

Atmospheres have been better than ever as supporters are loving being able to cheer on their favourite team in person.

Understandably, some fans have been reluctant to return to stadiums just yet.

However, rarely can you spot an empty seat during a Premier League match.

While most sides ‘Sell Out’ every home Premier League, how many supporters actually turn up to the game?

Well, Transfermarkt have all that information and we can reveal how full each Premier League stadium has been this season.

Spoiler: The ‘Emptyhad’ hasn't been the emptiest this season…

1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City

Average Attendance – 32,030

Capacity – 32,273

Total: 99.3 per cent full

2. Carrow Road - Norwich City

Average Attendance – 26,804

Capacity – 27,244

Total: 98.4 per cent full

3. Villa Park - Aston Villa

Average Attendance – 41,944

Capacity – 42,682

Total: 98.3 per cent full

4. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC

Average Attendance – 59,575

Capacity – 60,704

Total: 98.1 per cent full

5. Goodison Park - Everton

Average Attendance – 38,781

Capacity – 39,571

Total: 98 per cent full

6. Anfield - Liverpool FC

Average Attendance – 52,969

Capacity – 54,074

Total: 98 per cent full

7. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC

Average Attendance – 38,838

Capacity – 40,853

Total: 97.5 per cent full

8. Old Trafford - Manchester United

Average Attendance – 72,948

Capacity – 74,879

Total: 97.4 per cent full

9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion

Average Attendance – 30,810

Capacity – 30,666

Total: 96.9 per cent full

10. Elland Road - Leeds United

Average Attendance – 36,405

Capacity – 37,890

Total: 96.1 per cent full

11. London Stadium - West Ham United

Average Attendance – 57,334

Capacity – 60,000

Total: 95.6 per cent full

12. St James' Park - Newcastle United

Average Attendance – 49,904

Capacity – 52,338

Total: 95.4 per cent full

13. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

Average Attendance – 52,427

Capacity – 55,017

Total: 95.3 per cent full

14. Vicarage Road - Watford FC

Average Attendance – 20,535

Capacity – 21,577

Total: 95.2 per cent full

15. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Average Attendance – 30,299

Capacity – 32,050

Total: 94.5 per cent full

16. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur

Average Attendance – 57,885

Capacity – 62,062

Total: 93.3 per cent full

17. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC

Average Attendance – 16,725

Capacity – 18,250

Total: 91.7 per cent full

18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton

Average Attendance – 29,463

Capacity – 32,384

Total: 91 per cent full

19. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Average Attendance – 23,561

Capacity – 26,047

Total: 90.5 per cent full

20. Turf Moor - Burnley

Average Attendance – 18,753

Capacity – 21,994

Total: 85.3 per cent full

So, Leicester’s King Power Stadium has been the fullest so far this season with an average attendance of 99.3 per cent.

Despite their respectively disappointing starts to the season - which has led to the sackings of their managers - Norwich and Aston Villa come next. Fair play to their supporters!

Some big clubs come next with Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United making up the top eight.

Brighton and Leeds make up the top 10.

Interestingly, Manchester City’s Etihad is actually 13th on the list. That means seven more stadiums deserve the ‘Emptyhad’ tag more than they do - most notably Tottenham who sit in 16th position with an average capacity of just 93.3 per cent. That is likely to rise under Antonio Conte.

Sitting bottom - and by quite some distance - is Burnley’s, Turf Moor. They have an average capacity of just 85.3 per cent - almost 5 per cent less than their nearest stadium - Selhurst Park.

