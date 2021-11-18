Premier League attendances: How full has each stadium been this season?
Isn’t it fantastic seeing fans back inside stadiums once again?
It was so sad seeing Premier League matches played behind closed doors with nothing but the sound of player voices echoing around the pitch.
This season is different, though.
Atmospheres have been better than ever as supporters are loving being able to cheer on their favourite team in person.
Understandably, some fans have been reluctant to return to stadiums just yet.
However, rarely can you spot an empty seat during a Premier League match.
Quiz: Can you name the English club that plays in this stadium?
While most sides ‘Sell Out’ every home Premier League, how many supporters actually turn up to the game?
Well, Transfermarkt have all that information and we can reveal how full each Premier League stadium has been this season.
Spoiler: The ‘Emptyhad’ hasn't been the emptiest this season…
1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City
Average Attendance – 32,030
Capacity – 32,273
Total: 99.3 per cent full
2. Carrow Road - Norwich City
Average Attendance – 26,804
Capacity – 27,244
Total: 98.4 per cent full
3. Villa Park - Aston Villa
Average Attendance – 41,944
Capacity – 42,682
Total: 98.3 per cent full
4. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC
Average Attendance – 59,575
Capacity – 60,704
Total: 98.1 per cent full
5. Goodison Park - Everton
Average Attendance – 38,781
Capacity – 39,571
Total: 98 per cent full
6. Anfield - Liverpool FC
Average Attendance – 52,969
Capacity – 54,074
Total: 98 per cent full
7. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC
Average Attendance – 38,838
Capacity – 40,853
Total: 97.5 per cent full
8. Old Trafford - Manchester United
Average Attendance – 72,948
Capacity – 74,879
Total: 97.4 per cent full
9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion
Average Attendance – 30,810
Capacity – 30,666
Total: 96.9 per cent full
10. Elland Road - Leeds United
Average Attendance – 36,405
Capacity – 37,890
Total: 96.1 per cent full
11. London Stadium - West Ham United
Average Attendance – 57,334
Capacity – 60,000
Total: 95.6 per cent full
12. St James' Park - Newcastle United
Average Attendance – 49,904
Capacity – 52,338
Total: 95.4 per cent full
13. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City
Average Attendance – 52,427
Capacity – 55,017
Total: 95.3 per cent full
14. Vicarage Road - Watford FC
Average Attendance – 20,535
Capacity – 21,577
Total: 95.2 per cent full
15. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Average Attendance – 30,299
Capacity – 32,050
Total: 94.5 per cent full
16. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur
Average Attendance – 57,885
Capacity – 62,062
Total: 93.3 per cent full
17. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC
Average Attendance – 16,725
Capacity – 18,250
Total: 91.7 per cent full
18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton
Average Attendance – 29,463
Capacity – 32,384
Total: 91 per cent full
19. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace
Average Attendance – 23,561
Capacity – 26,047
Total: 90.5 per cent full
20. Turf Moor - Burnley
Average Attendance – 18,753
Capacity – 21,994
Total: 85.3 per cent full
So, Leicester’s King Power Stadium has been the fullest so far this season with an average attendance of 99.3 per cent.
Despite their respectively disappointing starts to the season - which has led to the sackings of their managers - Norwich and Aston Villa come next. Fair play to their supporters!
Some big clubs come next with Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United making up the top eight.
Brighton and Leeds make up the top 10.
Interestingly, Manchester City’s Etihad is actually 13th on the list. That means seven more stadiums deserve the ‘Emptyhad’ tag more than they do - most notably Tottenham who sit in 16th position with an average capacity of just 93.3 per cent. That is likely to rise under Antonio Conte.
Sitting bottom - and by quite some distance - is Burnley’s, Turf Moor. They have an average capacity of just 85.3 per cent - almost 5 per cent less than their nearest stadium - Selhurst Park.
How Brendan Rodgers Could Transform Manchester United | Man United News (The Football Terrace)News Now - Sport News