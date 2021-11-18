Premier League attendances: How full has each stadium been this season?

Premier League stadiums

Isn’t it fantastic seeing fans back inside stadiums once again?

It was so sad seeing Premier League matches played behind closed doors with nothing but the sound of player voices echoing around the pitch.

This season is different, though.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Atmospheres have been better than ever as supporters are loving being able to cheer on their favourite team in person.

Understandably, some fans have been reluctant to return to stadiums just yet.

However, rarely can you spot an empty seat during a Premier League match.

Quiz: Can you name the English club that plays in this stadium?

1 of 20
Stadium

Which club plays in this stadium?

While most sides ‘Sell Out’ every home Premier League, how many supporters actually turn up to the game?

Well, Transfermarkt have all that information and we can reveal how full each Premier League stadium has been this season.

Spoiler: The ‘Emptyhad’ hasn't been the emptiest this season…

Premier League Premier League

1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City 
Average Attendance – 32,030 
Capacity – 32,273
Total: 99.3 per cent full

2. Carrow Road - Norwich City
 Average Attendance – 26,804 
Capacity – 27,244 
Total: 98.4 per cent full

3. Villa Park - Aston Villa
 Average Attendance – 41,944 
Capacity – 42,682 
Total: 98.3 per cent full

4. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC
 Average Attendance – 59,575
 Capacity – 60,704 
Total: 98.1 per cent full

5. Goodison Park - Everton 
Average Attendance – 38,781 
Capacity – 39,571
 Total: 98 per cent full

Everton

6. Anfield - Liverpool FC
 Average Attendance – 52,969 
Capacity – 54,074 
Total: 98 per cent full

7. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC 
Average Attendance – 38,838 
Capacity – 40,853 
Total: 97.5 per cent full

8. Old Trafford - Manchester United
 Average Attendance – 72,948 
Capacity – 74,879
 Total: 97.4 per cent full

9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion
 Average Attendance – 30,810
 Capacity – 30,666 
Total: 96.9 per cent full

10. Elland Road - Leeds United
 Average Attendance – 36,405
 Capacity – 37,890 
Total: 96.1 per cent full

Leeds

11. London Stadium - West Ham United
 Average Attendance – 57,334 
Capacity – 60,000
 Total: 95.6 per cent full

12. St James' Park - Newcastle United
 Average Attendance – 49,904
 Capacity – 52,338
 Total: 95.4 per cent full

13. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City
 Average Attendance – 52,427 
Capacity – 55,017
 Total: 95.3 per cent full

14. Vicarage Road - Watford FC
 Average Attendance – 20,535 
Capacity – 21,577 
Total: 95.2 per cent full

15. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers 
Average Attendance – 30,299 
Capacity – 32,050 
Total: 94.5 per cent full

Wolves

16. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur 
Average Attendance – 57,885
 Capacity – 62,062 
Total: 93.3 per cent full

17. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC
 Average Attendance – 16,725
 Capacity – 18,250 
Total: 91.7 per cent full

18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton 
Average Attendance – 29,463
 Capacity – 32,384
 Total: 91 per cent full

19. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace
 Average Attendance – 23,561
 Capacity – 26,047 
Total: 90.5 per cent full

20. Turf Moor - Burnley 
Average Attendance – 18,753
 Capacity – 21,994 
Total: 85.3 per cent full

Burnley

So, Leicester’s King Power Stadium has been the fullest so far this season with an average attendance of 99.3 per cent.

Despite their respectively disappointing starts to the season - which has led to the sackings of their managers - Norwich and Aston Villa come next. Fair play to their supporters!

Some big clubs come next with Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United making up the top eight.

Brighton and Leeds make up the top 10.

Interestingly, Manchester City’s Etihad is actually 13th on the list. That means seven more stadiums deserve the ‘Emptyhad’ tag more than they do - most notably Tottenham who sit in 16th position with an average capacity of just 93.3 per cent. That is likely to rise under Antonio Conte.

Sitting bottom - and by quite some distance - is Burnley’s, Turf Moor. They have an average capacity of just 85.3 per cent - almost 5 per cent less than their nearest stadium - Selhurst Park.

How Brendan Rodgers Could Transform Manchester United | Man United News (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News