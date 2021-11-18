Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has been in electrifying form for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian winger has already notched 10 goals in the Premier League this season, including stunners against Manchester City and Watford.

It's no surprise that he is the early favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time.

A graphic has now emerged which shows that Salah has been the best player in England's top tier this season by a country mile.

Squawka have listed nine statistics in which Salah leads. The stats are correct as of November 17 and have been provided by Opta.

He has the most goals and assists (17), the most expected goals (7.26), the most goals scored (10) and the most shots attempted (44).

He's also recorded the most shots on target (24), had the most big chances (13), created the most big chances (8), had the most touches in the opposition box (102) and produced the most accurate through balls (5).

The graphic proves that Salah has been on another level this season.

He's been so good that Gus Poyet thinks he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

“Certainly you cannot vote for Messi or Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or, perhaps Mbappe or Salah, but the latter certainly is the best,” Poyet told Al-Hayah TV, per Eurosport.

He continued: “Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool, one of these three teams will win the Premier League this season, especially if Mohamed Salah remains at this level because he is now the best in the world.

"His influence in matches is better than Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe, even if he does not score.

“But Liverpool will miss Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations and it will be an opportunity for Chelsea and Manchester City to collect some points at the expense of Liverpool.

“I think that Salah is above everyone at the moment in Liverpool, in terms of his performance, he is a great and exceptional player, Liverpool will be greatly affected by the loss of Salah.”

