Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hello and welcome to BOXPark Wembley where Richard Riakporhe will speak to the media ahead of Saturday night's fight with Olanrewaju Durodola.

The bout headlines the stacked bill across the road at the SSE Arena on November 20 which also features Albanian star Florian Marku plus the return of Natasha Jonas, the first-ever female British boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

Riakporhe, 31, will be hoping to progress up the world rankings when he steps into the ring against Durodola a few weeks after comfortably dealing with Krzysztof Twardowski.

But in Durodola, he will face arguably his biggest challenge to date as he continues his comeback having made a full recovery from a hand injury which kept him out of the sport for two years.

The 41-year-old has fought a virtual who's who of every big-name cruiserweight over the past decade or so, including - but not limited to - Mairis Briedis, Krzysztof Włodarczyk and Maxim Vlasov.

GIVEMESPORT's boxing writer Tom Ward is in place at BOXPark Wembley and will be providing you with all the live updates below.

18th. Nov, 13:05

Thanks and goodbye

That's it from Riakporhe for now. Join us on Saturday night at Wembley Arena for another fantastic show from BOXXER on Sky Sports.

18th. Nov, 12:59

Richard Riakporhe

"I'm cut from a different cloth, I really believe that I'm the best, and I'm willing to prove it. That's why we take challenges like Durodola, we know he's a dangerous fighter. Most of my fights the odds were stacked up against me but we came through which shows my willpower, my determination, and my sacrifice. I've sacrificed a lot for this game and it's all going to pay off on Saturday."

18th. Nov, 12:56

Dan Azeez on his fight with Hosea Burton

"Everyone just tune in, if this belt means as much to Hosea as it does to me, then you're in for a very, very good fight."

18th. Nov, 12:54

Florian Marku doing Florian Marku things

18th. Nov, 12:50

What makes him different to other young fighters in the UK?

Adam (cont.) "You're going to see a lot of explosive knockouts, you're going to see how fast my hands are, I've probably got the fastest hands in the UK, I don't think there's anyone faster than me."

18th. Nov, 12:49

World title dreams

Adam (cont.) "It's not really a pressure for me because if like Teofimo [Lopez], Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, all can do it, then I can do it as well. Training with Shane [McGuigan], Shane's going to make me a world champion, and it's just going to be an amazing journey."

18th. Nov, 12:47

Adam Azim

"I'm feeling really good, I can't wait for Saturday night, I've been training really hard, and now this is my time to shine, show everyone what I'm about."

18th. Nov, 12:43

Hassan Azim

"I'm really, really excited, it's a privilege to be here with Sky Sports and BOXXER. It's going to be a great show, I've been training really hard at the McGuigan gym, I'm hoping for a stoppage. I'm going to show everyone how it's done, how you knock someone out properly."

18th. Nov, 12:41

Adam Smith

"Got a great story Mikael Lawal, look out for him on Saturday night."

18th. Nov, 12:40

Mikael Lawal

"Obviously, like, for me, having this backing with BOXXER and Sky Sports, I'm just so grateful. I've said it before, just being able to box on such a huge platform like this and showcase what I can actually do. I'm trying to be world champion one day so if I can do it then I can be happy."

18th. Nov, 12:34

Ben Shalom

"Obviously Richard Riakporhe headlines the show in a big test for him. Richard has seen off most of the domestic division. He's done that through pure power, since 25 years old was his professional debut, and he's bowled through the domestic division. Now it's time for him to see what he can do on the world stage and this is where we've brought in Durodola. He's been in there with the very best, he's fought the very best, he's fought for world titles. It's a big moment for Richard, and this is where we're going to see what he's learnt with Angel Fernandes, this is where we're going to see if he has what it takes to challenge for world titles."

18th. Nov, 12:30

A few words from Adam Smith

"Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BOXPark, a very warm welcome to Wembley, the centreplace of British sport, and of course the second time BOXXER and Sky have joined forces here at Wembley in our blossoming partnership. It's wonderful to see so many of you and thank you for coming yesterday as well to London Bridge where we brought Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams face to face ahead of their encounter in Cardiff live on Sky Sports."

18th. Nov, 12:27

Jonas in, Dubois out due to illness

Caroline Dubois's professional debut will sadly have to wait. Dubois, the younger sister of British heavyweight Daniel Dubois, has been forced to withdraw due to illness and will be rescheduled to appear at a future BOXXER event.

18th. Nov, 12:00

The fighters are here

The fighters are here

18th. Nov, 11:59

The cameras are ready

The cameras are ready...

18th. Nov, 11:57

Riakporhe vs Durodola undercard

Who is on the undercard?

Expect a war when Dan Azeez faces Hozea Burton for the British light heavyweight title.

Exciting British cruiserweight Mikael Lawal is also in action.

Elsewhere, Adam Azim's brother Hassan, 21, makes his professional debut on the stacked card.

Dan Azeez vs Hosea Burton (British light heavyweight title)

Natasha Jonas vs TBA (BOXXER debut)

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luesetto (welterweight)

Mikael Lawal vs Leonardo Bruzzese (cruiserweight)

Germain Brown vs TBA (super-middleweight)

Nick Campbell vs Danny Whittaker (heavyweight)

Adam Azim vs Stu Greener (lightweight)

Hassan Azim vs Craig Sumner (welterweight)

18th. Nov, 11:55

Hello and welcome to BOXPARK Wembley

We're live and ready for Richard Riakporhe to speak to the media ahead of Saturday's clash with Olanrewaju Durodola.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the capital...

News Now - Sport News