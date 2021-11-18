Next Rangers manager: 48-goal Ibrox hero could join van Bronckhorst coaching staff

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Rangers striker Michael Mols could be added to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's backroom staff if the Dutchman is appointed as the club's new boss, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Van Bronckhorst is set to be unveiled as the Scottish giants' manager after the club saw Steven Gerrard walk away in favour of moving into the Aston Villa dugout.

What's the latest news involving Mols?

It has been claimed that van Bronckhorst could turn to close friend Mols and appoint him as a member of his coaching team if he secures the Ibrox job.

Mols enjoyed a five-and-a-half year spell on Rangers' books during his playing career, which coincided with fellow Dutchman van Bronckhorst being at the club.

The 50-year-old got his hands on the Scottish Premiership title on two occasions, while van Bronckhorst won a treble in the 1998/99 season.

They were also in the Netherlands international squad at the same time, with Mols' six caps being dwarfed by van Bronckhorst featuring 106 times for his homeland.

Mols has yet to secure a senior managerial job since hanging up his boots in 2009, but he is currently in charge of one of Dutch side Utrecht's youth sides.

He has revealed that he did not expect van Bronckhorst to go on and become a manager due to his quiet nature in the Rangers dressing room.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Mols?

Hodge believes Mols could be in line to join van Bronckhorst at Ibrox if he is handed the top job.

Mols became a fans' favourite in the blue half of Glasgow and scored 48 goals during his time at the club.

The journalist feels Bert Konterman is also among potential members of van Bronckhorst's backroom staff.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "There's a whole host of Dutchmen who could potentially come in.

"I don't know who's in the immediate orbit of Giovanni van Bronckhorst but Bert Konterman is another former Rangers player who could be brought in and so is Michael Mols."

Why are Rangers looking to appoint van Bronckhorst?

The Dutchman has built up his managerial CV thanks to stints in charge of Feyenoord and in the Chinese Super League.

Being under pressure to win silverware is also something that will not faze van Bronckhorst as he led Feyenoord to plenty of trophies during his first venture into management.

Should van Bronckhorst be named as Gerrard's successor, he will be taking over a side sitting four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

