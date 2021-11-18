Hogwarts Legacy: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most anticipated titles currently on the horizon in the gaming industry.

This open-world title takes players onto the grounds of the famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and way before the likes of Harry Potter and Hermione Granger arrived at the iconic castle.

Players will be thrown into the game during the 1800s where they have the chance of honing their magical skills and using them for either good or bad intentions to defeat mythical beasts and create their wizarding legacy at Hogwarts.

While details are currently limited on gameplay, it appears that players can play in whatever fashion they like in what was every child's dream playground back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Avalanche Software are taking the lead on development under the Warner Bros Games' umbrella.

The big question is when Hogwarts Legacy will be coming out and whether gamers will have to wait long to obtain their own copy.

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date

At the time of writing, no official launch date has been confirmed by either Avalanche or Warner Bros Games. All that we know so far is that Hogwarts Legacy will be released at some stage during 2022.

However, an unconfirmed leak that came from Nvidia GeForce (via Okami Games) revealed that Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on Tuesday 8th March 2022.

This, of course, is just speculation, and we will have to wait for confirmation from the game's creators or publishers regarding whether this leak has any legs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a huge number of delays that has seen some significant titles pushed back. So don't be surprised if Hogwarts Legacy suffers from the same fate due to employees having to work from home and other logistical or technical issues.

We are super excited about this game and we will update this article as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days, weeks and months.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PC and Xbox One and can be pre-ordered from many UK retailers now!

