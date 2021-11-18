Manchester City vs Everton: Date, How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Live Stream, Head to Head and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A big clash in the Premier League gets underway this weekend as Manchester City face Everton and we have all the information you need ahead of the match.

As always Man City are battling for the title, and with a recent defeat to Crystal Palace, they need to get back to their best.

Meanwhile, Everton have suffered some big injuries this season, but with some of them returning, they should give City a good fight.

It should be a tight game, and fans of both sides will be raring to go following the international break which saw England qualify for the World Cup.



Here is everything you need to know about Manchester City vs Everton:

Date

Everton vs Manchester City is taking place on Sunday 21st November 2021 and it will be at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Manchester City vs Everton will be televised live on Sky Sports.



Coverage will start from 1pm UK time, where you can watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. The day pass costs £9.99.



Prediction

With Man City battling at the top and fresh after an international break, it is hard to picture them not getting the win, no matter how hard a test Everton will give them.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Everton

Odds

The bookies seem to agree as they have City as clear favourites. The odds for the game are:

Man City to win: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Everton to win: 18/1

Head to Head

There have been some great contests between the two over the years. In 48 Premier League matches, Everton have won 18, drawn 9 and City have won 21.



Last five Premier League meetings



Here are their last five Premier League matches against each other:

6th February 2019: Everton 0-2 Manchester City

28th September 2019: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

1st January 2020: Manchester City 2-1 Everton

17th February 2021: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

23rd May 2021: Manchester City 5-0 Everton



