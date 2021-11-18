Football Manager 2022 Manchester City: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is being thoroughly enjoyed by many and we have put together a guide for the Premier League champions - Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been hoovering up trophies since his appointment at the Etihad Stadium and the club have a squad that is surely the envy of teams across Europe.

They have world-class players across the board, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and Bernardo Silva all genuinely exceptional.

Any managers taking the City job will have to hit the ground running and start winning almost immediately.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Man City save on FM22!

Board expectations

Well, it won’t surprise you to know that you’re expected to win the Premier League title.

You’re also expected to reach the FA Cup final, and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Carabao Cup isn’t important.

Budget

There’s quite a bit here!

Transfer budget: £100m

Wage budget remaining: £300k p/w

You can get plenty of genuine stars into the club, or spend the entire budget on one absolute mega star. That’s up to you!

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

State of the art youth facilities

Excellent academy coaching

Exceptional youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

The Etihad Stadium holds 53,917 fans and it has seen its fair number of genuinely brilliant City teams in recent years.

Personnel

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

Captain: Fernandinho

Vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Assistant manager: Juan Manuel Lillo

Director of Football: Txiki Begiristain

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

For City, this takes the form of a 4-3-3 formation and this is the team: Ederson; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish.

Yeah, that’s a decent side!

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for City and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

City and having the ball - name a better duo!

Key positions to strengthen

Spend the £100m buying a world-class striker. That’s our advice!

Gabriel Jesus is the only out-and-out striker at the club and he’s only got a 3* rating for current ability.

Bringing in somebody like Erling Haaland or Harry Kane would go a long way to ensuring you can challenge on multiple fronts.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Striker Liam Delap has a 2* current rating and a potential ability of 4.5*. Keep him around and give him minutes.

Jayden Braaf is an 18-year-old winger with 4* potential ability, while Kayky has 3.5* potential ability.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Zack Steffen.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Rodri, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish.

