Fall Guys Season 6: Developers Confirm Season Reveal Launch Date

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys have announced when they will be revealing lots of details around Season 6 of the game, and we have all the information you need ahead of this mini event.

The developers could not have expected the battle royale platform game to become so successful, but it is definitely one of the most popular games out there right now.

Hopefully we see a lot of great new content come to the game, and expectations are high following the success of season 5.

It is also coming up to Christmas, so players will no doubt be enjoying the game a lot more and hoping for some great Christmas cosmetics.

Read More: Far Cry 6: UK Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Fall Guys Season 6 Reveal Launch

Fall Guys don’t like to have small reveals via Twitter, instead they are doing a mini event which will livestream the first look at the new season. This is very exciting and no doubt many in the gaming community will be tuning in to see what the game has to offer.

This event, known as Party Spectacular and also Big Streamus 2: The Dabbening, is not far away at all, as it will be happening on Tuesday 23rd November at 5PM GMT.

They will be showing the trailers, rounds, gameplay, costumes, features, the fame path, interviews, whilst also announcing the season launch date, so be sure to tune in to the live stream. This is a lot to be showing, so no doubt the stream will last at least an hour, if not two.

There is a lot of new content coming, and for those who do not know, the fame path is like a battle pass, and it has 100 tiers of unlockable content for the gaming community to grind whilst season 6 is live.

This fame path typically includes new skins, colours, crowns and more, and these crowns are good as you can use them in the store to buy other skins and colours that are limited and not available in the fame path.

If you are unable to watch the live stream, do not fear as we will be providing all the latest updates as soon as we can.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!



You can keep up to date with all the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News