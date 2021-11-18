Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 is in Qatar this weekend as the sport makes its debut in the Middle Eastern nation for the antepenultimate round of the world championship.

It's a weekend that will see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue their championship fight, with just three races left to go and events in Brazil still fresh in their minds.

What's the key info ahead of this weekend, though? We take a look now...

What is the Qatar Grand Prix Schedule?

Here's how the sessions will play out this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday 19th November

FP1: 10:30-11:30

FP2: 14:00-15:00

Saturday 20th November

FP3: 11:00-12:00

Qualifying: 14:00-15:00

Sunday 21st November

Race: 14:00

What TV channel is the Qatar Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights over the course of the race weekend.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Are there any live streams of the Qatar Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Perhaps predictably given the location of the Qatar Grand Prix, we're set for a dry weekend at the Losail circuit.

Friday will see highs of 27C, Saturday 28C and Sunday 29C.

As we get in Bahrain, Formula 1 will be racing under lights this weekend and that could mean track temperature swings a great deal, but air temperature will remain warm enough even after the sun goes down.

News Now - Sport News