FIFA 22 Adidas Copa SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo now has another SBC in the FUT system, with the Adidas Copa SBC now available to complete.

EA and Adida’s new collaboration has not been a major hit with the fanbase, but SBC tasks and new cards are being added to the game ahead of the next big promo at the end of November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Adidas Copa SBC and how to complete the task in-game.

Players will be looking at around 3,000 coins to complete the SBC from scratch, which is isn’t a huge outlay for players who are looking to complete the task.

If you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

How to Complete the Adidas Copa SBC in FIFA 22

Here are the requirements to complete the Adidas Copa SBC in FIFA 22:

Nationalities: Max 2

Leagues: Min 4

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is It Worth Completing The SBC?

Whilst 3,000 coins isn’t a huge amount to spend, the reward of a Small Rare Gold Players Pack isn’t exactly a headline grabber.

This is a very middle of the road SBC, not the worst we’ve seen in the game this year but nowhere near the worst.

The Adidas Predator SBC is definitely worth completing, whereas the Chase Your Dreams challenge is absolutely awful in comparison. The Copa SBC sits in the middle of these two nicely, so it’s down to individual judgement as to whether you’d like to complete this unrepeatable SBC.

Players on FUTBIN have had varying luck with the SBC, with some getting lucky and grabbing mid-tier Icons in the pack.

