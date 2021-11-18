WWE: Becky Lynch blasted by Ric Flair for stealing million dollar 'The Man' trademark

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has become embroiled in a dispute with Ric Flair after the WWE icon took to social media to lambast Lynch for stealing his trademark.

The Man has been feuding with the SmackDown Women’s Champion since last week, after Charlotte branded Lynch a “fabricated champion” and claimed there is “nothing natural” about her.

Big Time Becks shut down Charlotte’s comments and stressed gender isn’t an issue. This caught the attention of Ric Flair, however, who was not best pleased with what Lynch had to say.

The Nature Boy tweeted he was going to travel to Survivor Series to personally see The Man try and beat up his daughter.

“I think I’m going to have to make the trip personally to see you beat the p**s out of Charlotte. I don’t think so sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, or whatever you call yourself. There’s not enough choreography in the business to save you, Becky Lynch.”

Lynch didn’t end up responding to the criticism, but the Irish star told Ariel Helwani that she thought Flair was “said” and “jealous” of her.

"I saw that tweet,” she admitted. “I looked at it and wrote out a response that would have really been quite biting and I deleted it and let it go because I think it's really sad. This is a legend who is now jealous of me. It's cool for me.

“He's now trying to use me to get clout and promote whatever he has because he's dug himself into a hole with other things. I was like, 'let me let him have it,' because it's kind of sad."

However, The Nature Boy responded within minutes of Lynch’s comments being broadcast. He emphasised that he had sold the rights to ‘The Man’ trademark to enable Lynch to continue using the name –– which helped her make a lot of money.

“So disappointed,” he wrote. “I did this out of respect for you Becky Lynch. It made you millions and made me nothing. After 40 years of being the man… the company doesn’t own it and neither do you! I’ll always be the man. Ask your husband.”

Once again, Lynch is yet to respond to these comments. This Sunday she will face Charlotte at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion singles match.

