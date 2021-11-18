Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Shenhe will not be a Catalyst according to leaks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is expected to be brought to servers in January 2022, and new leaks have confirmed some major information regarding the new character Shenhe.

There have already been a number of leaks and reveals for the 2.4 Update, with fans looking forward to what 2022 will bring to the massively popular title.

Shenhe is one of the characters that has been muted for launch as a playable character in the 2.4 Update, and now it appears as though this is confirmed but in a slightly different guise than was previously expected.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha confirmed that the character would be coming to the game but not utilizing a catalyst.

Players were hoping that there would be a Cryo catalyst wielder released, and Shenhe appeared to be the answer to their wishes.

Shenhe being released in Genshin Impact 2.4

Ubatcha revealed on Discord that Shenhe will not be wielding a catalyst when she is finally released in the game.

A lot of players in the Genshin community believed that Shenhe will wield a polearm, as right now it is the only other weapon not currently utilized by a Cryo five-star character.

Shenhe was originally leaked as being a Claymore user, but with Eula being added to the game before Shenhe’s release this may well have been changed.

According to leaks pertaining to the character order, Shenhe and Yunjin will be arriving in Genshin Impact as part of the 2.4 Update.

With the two characters finally expected to be released in early 2022 we can hopefully get more in terms of leaks and reveals leading up to the update.

Both Shenhe and Yunjin are linked to Liyue, so there’s a good chance that players will be able to return to the region in the 2.4 Update, although this has not as of yet been confirmed officially.

It’s also worth noting that the current ‘leaks’ showing renders of Shenhe are not legitimate, so the character’s kit and appearance are still unknown officially.

