FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 81+ Double Pack SBC Added to Game Code

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New leaks have confirmed that an 81+ Double Pack SBC has been added to the code of FIFA 22.

The pack was available as part of FIFA 21, so whilst we have little information on this new potential pack coming to the game, we can at least make a judgement based on last year’s iteration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 81+ Double Pack SBC that has been added to the code for FIFA 22.

The new pack was found during data mining in the FIFA 22 code, and new additions to the code are usually indicative of content that will be released in the coming weeks/months.

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 81+ Double Pack SBC

Noted FIFA leaker @FUTIconOK revealed the packs had been added to the code for the game, with it also being revealed that we can likely expect a return of the SBC that appeared in FIFA 21.

Here were the parameters to complete the task back in FIFA 21:

Description: Contains 2 Gold Rare Players rated 81 or higher

11 Rare Gold Players

Team Chemistry: Min. 50

There’s no indication right now as to when the SBC will be released in FIFA 22, however last year’s version of the SBC did come out in November, so EA may decide to do an ‘anniversary’ release of sorts.

We also don’t know what the rewards will be for the SBC when and if it is released into the FUT system for FIFA 22. The FIFA 21 iteration of the SBC rewarded players with Two Rare Gold Players rated 81 OVR or higher when they traded in a squad.

As the leaks are so early we also can’t really give an indication as to how much they will cost players to complete from scratch. The FIFA 21 version of the SBC cost around 9,000 coins from scratch and was repeatable, so EA may decide to continue in this vein for the new release.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News