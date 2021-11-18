FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Current TOTW SBC Added to Game Code (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New leaks have confirmed that a Current TOTW SBC has been added to the code of FIFA 22.

The pack was originally available as part of FIFA 21, so while we don’t have a huge amount of information thus far on this new potential pack coming to the game, we can at least make a judgement based on last year’s iteration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Current TOTW SBC that has been added to the code for FIFA 22.

The new pack was found during data mining in the FIFA 22 code, and new additions to the code are usually indicative of content that will be released in the coming weeks/months.

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Current TOTW SBC

Noted FIFA leaker @FUTIconOK revealed that the Current TOTW Pack had been added to the code for the game, with it also being revealed that we can likely expect a return of the SBC that appeared in FIFA 21.

Here were the parameters to complete the task back in FIFA 21:

"Exchange a squad for an untradeable TOTW player, Open now or save it for later"

Team Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: Min. 50

There’s no indication right now as to when the SBC will be released in FIFA 22, but last year’s version of the SBC did come out in November alongside the 81+ Double Pack SBC, so EA may decide to do an ‘anniversary’ release or something along those lines.

We also don’t know what the rewards will be for the SBC when and if it is released into the FUT system for FIFA 22. The FIFA 21 iteration of the SBC rewarded players with a TOTW pack.

As the leaks are so early we also can’t really give an indication as to how much they will cost players to complete from scratch.

The FIFA 21 version of the SBC cost around 22,000 coins from scratch and was repeatable, so EA may decide to continue in this vein for the new release.

The FIFA 21 version of the SBC gave players a guaranteed TOTW card when they completed the challenge. With the SBC being repeatable, a ton of TOTW cards were being added to rosters on FUT, and these can be used to sell on the transfer market to get a decent return on coins for players.

Hopefully, EA decides to add this SBC to the FIFA 22 system, but we’ll have to wait to see on that.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News