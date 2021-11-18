AEW Dynamite Results: The era of Cowboy S*** begins.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw the celebration of the New AEW World Champion, Hangman "Adam" Page as he declared lat night as national "cowboy s*** day" in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

The Elite promo-

Kenny Omega congratulates Adam Page on winning the AEW World Championship. However, he goes on to say "there are things I got to fix" and "things I got to change". An indication of Kenny accepting his loss at Full Gear.



Adam Page World Title Celebration-

It begins with Hangman addressing the fans and thanking them for their support. As the fans chant "you deserve it" he interrupts and says " no no no no, I earned it". He then proceeds to address Bryan Danielson, who comes out to the ring to congratulate Adam Page on his title victory. However, he says he's " a little disappointed it's not Kenny Omega". Stirring the pot a little bit for the build-up of this title bout. The promo ends with the two clashing heads and the Dark Order splitting them up.

Bryan Danielson def Evil Uno -

Danielson chokes Uno out via the triangle sleeper after a hard-hitting technical bout. Uno gained some momentum in the bout, with a slick combination of chops and right-hands in the corner. However, Danielson proved why he is the number-one contender to the grandest prize in all of AEW, the AEW World Championship.

Danielson then takes the microphone and states he is going to kick all of the Dark Orders head in. Danielson then calls out Colt Cabana for next week in Colt's hometown for a match.

MJF Promo-

Interview from Full Gear where he talks about how people talk about how good all the other professional wrestlers are and how he is curious for what is next for the career of MJF. He then states how the people can acknowledge just how good the man with "the best right hand in professional wrestling" is.

Eddie Kingston and 2.0 promo-

2.0 tell Kingston that he didn't last as long with CM Punk as Daniel Garcia, leading to a heated head-to-head between Kingston and Gracia, and then as Garcia is escorted away by the other members of 2.0, Kingston also leaves.

Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii def Butcher & The Blade-

Butcher and Blade gain momentum to start by keeping Freshly Squeezed away from his partner. A lovely slick move from Cassidy, avoiding everything his opponents throw leads to the introduction of current Never Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii which is met to a loud pop from the crowd.

The bout continues with a head-to-head hard-hitting display between butcher and Ishii. Furthermore, the Blade tries to hit Ishii with the brass knuckles while the referee is distracted. Just as he is poised to strike, Rocky Romero pulls him out the ring where he is met with a stiff right hand from Matt Hardy.



Ishii hits a beautiful brainbuster to the Blade and they pick up the 1,2,3 for a great debit from Ishii and the newest member of NJPW's Chaos, Orange Cassidy.

Andrade El Idolo and FTR promo-

Tony Schiavone begins by discussing their losses at Full Gear. Andrade then proceeds to say that he is going to show them his "bad side". FTR goes on to say that they were "cheated" out of winning the AEW Tag Team Championships as the legal man wasn't pinned. FTR then proceed to issue that they don't care if it is an 8 man tag. Tully Blanchard then calls out Arn Anderson saying that he has one more in him. Implying that he can go for one more match.

Britt Baker Promo-

Britt begins by stating how she is still AEW Women's Champion. Then stating how Jamie Hayter is going to become the new TBS Women's Champion and win the whole tournament.

Nyla Rose def Hikaru Shida TBS Championship Quarter Finals-

A very technical and hard-hitting bout between the two. Shida hits a beautiful diving crossbody to Rose on the outside. However, involvement from Serena Deeb leads to an attempt of the Beast Bomb from Nyla which is reversed into a beautiful triangle choke from Shida.

Nyla finishes the bout with a target of the bad leg of Shida, ending it with a beautiful standing stretch-muffler to win by submission.

Malakai Black Promo-

Confirms the 8 man tag team match and uses cryptic terminology to state how they are going to defeat Cody and his allies.

MJF Promo-

MJF discusses how he could take a "great big cowboy s***" on Hangman's title reign. Also, stating how nobody in the locker room is on his level. In which he is interrupted straight after by CM Punk. Punk makes an emphatic statement by not shaking MJF's hand, saying nothing, and walking away with a smirk, to the disbelief of MJF.

Darby Allin promo-

Mentions to Tony Schiavone how he wants the "biggest and baddest" in AEW, in which Billy Gunn interrupts and sets a challenge to Darby Allin. Darby then ends the promo by accepting the challenge thrown at him.

Dante Martin & Lio Rush def The Acclaimed-

A hard-hitting and high-flying display of tag team wrestling. Caster towards the end of the match hits a beautiful baseball slide, striking Dante to the floor followed up by a beautiful bodyslam. Momentum on Dante's side leads to a tag to Lio Rush who gains momentum and becomes a fan favorite instantly as the symphony of his name is echoed through the arena.

Dante hits a brutal nose dive to Bowens, followed up by a frog splash from Rush to pick up the victory.

They are then interrupted by Team Taz who still issue the opportunity of Dante Martin joining Team Taz, stating that "they will be patient".

Jurassic Express and Christian Cage promo-

Jurassic Express and Cage state how they will see Adam Cole and Bobby Fish this Friday at Rampage.

This leads to a small advertisement of the match card for Rampage on Friday. Starting with Billy Gunn v Darby Allin, then Jade Cargill v Red Velvet in the quarter-final of the TBS tournament. This leads to a small vignette building up to a highly anticipated match.



Lucha Brothers Promo-

They discuss the upcoming 8 man tag team match alongside Cody and Pac, saying that "they are the best four-man team".



TNT Championship Match, Sammy Guevara def Jay Lethal-

This match saw the AEW debut of wrestling veteran Jay Lethal challenge for the TNT Championship against one of the fastest rising stars in professional wrestling and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.



The match was stiff and had some beautiful spots. Especially with Lethal hitting a pinpoint accurate suicide dive in which he was reversed and dropped beautifully with a brutal brainbuster to the outside by Sammy. It truly was a hard-hitting 15-20 minute bout between the two.



However, the outcome saw Guevara pick up the victory over Lethal with a stunning GTH after two vicious knee strikes to pick up the victory.

You can watch AEW internationally every Wednesday and Friday on FITE TV.

