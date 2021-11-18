Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Date, How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Live Stream, Head to Head and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A big clash in the Premier League gets underway this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur face Leeds United and we have all the information you need ahead of the match.



As always, Spurs are battling for the top four, but it hasn’t been successful so far, which has seen Antonio Conte replace Nuno Espírito Santo as they need to get back to their best.

Meanwhile, Leeds have suffered some big injuries this season, but with some of them returning, they should give Spurs a good battle.

Date

Spurs vs Leeds is taking place on Sunday 21st November 2021 and it will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Tottenham vs Leeds will be televised live on Sky Sports.



TV Coverage will start from 4pm, where you can watch the pre-match build up..

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. The day pass costs £9.99.

Prediction

With Tottenham now fully settled to Conte’s training regime, which included banning ketchup and mayonnaise, you would expect them to start battling for the top four.



It is hard to picture them not getting the win, but Leeds will definitely make it difficult.



Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leeds

Odds

The bookies seem to agree as they have Spurs as clear favourites. The odds for the game are:

Spurs to win: 3/4

Draw: 14/5

Leeds to win: 7/2

Head to Head

There have been some great contests between the two over the years. In 26 Premier League matches, Spurs have won nine, drawn six and Leeds have won 11.



Last Five Premier League Meetings



Here are their last five Premier League games against each other.

12th April 2003: Leeds United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

23rd August 2003: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United

10th January 2004: Leeds United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

2nd January 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leeds United

8th May 2021: Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News