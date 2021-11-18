Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: Fans React to Potential Multiplayer Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still in a state of flux, with CD Projekt Red still patching the original single-player RPG title, but there are rumours of a multiplayer version being developed of the game.

The Blade Runner-esque game has a large fanbase but in general is regarded as nowhere near finished, even from a single-player standpoint.

With rumours of CDPR working on a multiplayer section of the game, fans have taken to social media to discuss why this could be a disaster for the game that is still regarded as one of the biggest botched releases in AAA gaming history.

Fans on the r/cyberpunkGame subreddit were almost bemused at the concept of CD Projekt Red working on a multiplayer version of the game, as they’re all well aware of the current issues with the title.

It was noted recently that CDPR are looking to hire over 100 new employees to work on this one game alone, so they clearly have aspirations for it to develop well beyond its current state and pull off a ‘No Man’s Sky’ turnaround.

Fans React to Multiplayer Rumours

One Redditor would admit that the gameworld would suit a Payday 2 style of heist concept for multiplayer, but it’s just way too soon to even be considering bringing multiplayer to the glitch and bug heavy title.

They said: “I'm 99% sure the multiplayer push is because someone with an MBA made a spreadsheet with projections made based on GTA online, not because it's a core part of the concept.

“While the world very much allows for 'heist' style missions in the vein of Payday 2, many of the combat and technical systems don't seem to be very accommodating to multiplayer (e.g. the entire quickhacking system, sandevistans, and a few other parts rely on time dilation and would have to be completely reworked for multi).”

Another fan would be far more succinct in their predictions of doom for the game if multiplayer were to be implemented soon. They said: “I don’t think it’s the worst concept, but given the state that CP2077 is in, still buggy beyond reason and lacking in promised single player content, multiplayer would be a death sentence.”

