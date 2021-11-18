Next Rangers manager: 144-goal PL legend tipped to join van Bronckhorst at Ibrox

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robin van Persie could follow Giovanni van Bronckhorst to Ibrox if the Rangers icon is appointed as the club's new boss, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Van Bronckhorst is on the brink of being named as the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' manager.

What's the latest news involving van Persie?

Van Bronckhorst won the treble during a three-year spell with Rangers in his playing career.

The Dutchman is set to head back to Ibrox having built up his managerial CV thanks to spells in charge of Feyenoord and in the Chinese Super League.

It has been claimed that van Persie could be appointed as a member of van Bronckhorst's backroom staff if he takes over the reins.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, finding the back of the net 144 times in the Premier League and notching 102 caps for the Netherlands.

However, van Persie only became a Premier League title winner after coming close to securing a £3million switch to Rangers in 2002.

Van Persie is currently working as a coach with Dutch side Feyenoord, where van Bronckhorst won silverware during his first venture into management.

What has Stuart Hodge said about van Persie?

Hodge believes there is a good chance of van Persie finally making his move to Ibrox, except in a coaching capacity rather than on the pitch, if fellow countryman van Bronckhorst takes over.

The journalist reckons Rangers' lengthy bond with Dutchmen could come to the fore with van Bronckhorst, who won 106 caps for his country, at the helm.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "Van Persie has been mentioned and I think he was Dick Advocaat's assistant at Feyenoord.

"There's obviously been a long standing connection between Rangers and Dutchmen.

"Although van Persie wasn't one of the Dutchmen to play for Rangers, the Feyenoord connection is there, so I could easily see that happening."

Why are Rangers looking for a new boss?

Rangers suffered a heavy blow as Steven Gerrard opted to walk away from Glasgow in order to head back to the Premier League and take charge of Aston Villa last week.

It comes after Gerrard led the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

Should van Bronckhorst be named as Gerrard's successor, he will be inheriting a squad of players who are already leading the way in the top flight again, with them sitting four points clear at the division's summit.

They have not suffered a defeat in any competition since September.

