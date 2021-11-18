Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku has previously urged the Premier League to host an All-Star game.

In 2018, the Chelsea star took to Twitter to share his idea of a north XI playing a south XI in a concept similar to the NBA All-Star Game.

Inspired by Lukaku's comments, we've imagined what the two teams would look like if the best European XI played the best South America XI.

It would surely be an incredible spectacle with the world's best players coming together.

View the two XIs that we have chosen below...

Europe XI:

GK: Jan Oblak RB: Joao Cancelo CB: Ruben Dias CB: Virgil van Dijk LB: Andy Robertson CDM: N'Golo Kante CM: Joshua Kimmich CM: Kevin De Bruyne RW: Kylian Mbappe ST: Robert Lewandowski LW: Cristiano Ronaldo

Subs: Manuel Neuer, Raphael Varane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marco Verratti, Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane

Manager: Roberto Mancini

South American XI:

GK: Alisson Becker RB: Juan Cuadrado CB: Marquinhos CB: Jose Gimenez LB: Marcos Acuna CM: Fabinho CM: Casemiro CAM: Lionel Messi RW: Angel Di Maria ST: Luis Suarez LW: Neymar

Subs: Ederson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Lautero Martinez, Gabriel Jesus

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Who would win if the best Europe XI played the best South American XI?

Both teams would be extremely strong.

Just looking at the two squads on paper, they both look very evenly matched. But Europe's XI just has the edge.

Europe's defence looks stronger than South America's. They also have the best goalkeeper in the world in Jan Oblak.

Moreover, Europe have more firepower to call upon from the bench.

Nevertheless, regardless who would win, seeing the best Europe XI play the best South American XI would be a truly fascinating sight.

