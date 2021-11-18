Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea fans could be asked to pay three times more than the current price of their season tickets after the club upgraded one of the stands at Stamford Bridge.

The ground's West Stand upper tier has been refurbished to include new bars, food outlets and TV screens. The changes mean that depending on which tier of the stand holder sits, the current price of £1,250 will skyrocket to £3,900 from next season, as reported by the Daily Mail.

That figure would mean Chelsea overtake London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the unfavorable title of the league's most expensive season ticket. The amount has also drawn stark comparisons with the £104 that Bayern Munich fans pay for their annual membership.

The new pricing model divides seats into four areas, tier one is on the halfway line and is the most expensive at £3,900. Tier two is at the 18-yard box and costs £3,000, while tier three on the goalline will set fans back £1,500.

Writing to supporters to explain the astronomical price hike, Simon Hunter, head of venue and hospitality at the club, said: "As you will have seen, the concourse has been transformed to create a spacious area with lots of natural light."

"There are two new 360-degree bars with faster service and a new food hall serving an expanded range of high-quality food.

"In the seating bowl we’ve introduced three big screens to ensure all seat locations can view the screen content for the first time, and all seats have been replaced with new padded seating.

"When the changes were communicated before the start of this season, we explained that a new pricing model for Westview would be implemented for the 2022/23 season.

"To give you plenty of time to review your options, we are now writing to let you know how this pricing model will be structured."

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has been met with widespread backlash and many have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

"Remember when it was the game for the working class? Football is broken" One person wrote on Twitter responding to the news.

Another echoed those thoughts: "Totally ridiculous, the initial PL inception was high money to keep ticket costs low for full stadiums, move so far now, no way the man on the street pays that."

The collapsed European Super League was cited as a driver behind the huge increase: "The chairmen didn't get the Super League why is everyone surprised at this move? They will get their money come hell or high water."

