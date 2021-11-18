WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is on the way and will be the 35th annual event in what is one of the biggest shows of the calendar year.

Some argue that this is the best and most entertaining pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year due to the many surprises that have cropped up over the years.

It is effectively the beginning of the road to WrestleMania, with one of 30 participants in this event looking to dethrone the powerful and dominant Roman Reigns as Universal champion or the WWE title holder Big E, with the winning superstar having the choice of what title they want to chase.

The WWE Universe have already been discussing who the potential surprise participant might be this year, as well as who has the best chance of winning the Rumble itself.

Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far about the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Date

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday 29th January 2022 and is likely to start during the early hours in the UK.

Location

The Dome at America's Center in St Louis, Missouri, USA, will be the location for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Known as "The BattleDome", it is a multi-purpose arena used for sporting events, concerts and conventions. The stadium used to be home to the NFL side St Louis Rams and can hold a capacity of 67,000 spectators.

Card

Matches for the undercard have yet to be announced by WWE at this stage. We are expecting these bouts to be revealed as the days and weeks pass and the Royal Rumble edges closer.

We will update this section as soon as more information has been revealed.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2022 Royal Rumble are now available to purchase and a wide range of tickets for the event are on offer to WWE fans.

At the time of writing, prices range from $40 (£22) over $6000 (£4400) and can be purchased here.

Odds

Various bookmakers are already offering odds regarding this year's Royal Rumble winner. As of 18th November 2021, here is who they are favouring:

Brock Lesnar: 10/3

Seth Rollins: 10/1

Riddle: 16/1

The Rock: 16/1

AJ Styles: 16/1

Cesaro: 20/1

Finn Balor: 20/1

Bobby Lashley: 20/1

Drew McIntyre: 25/1

Big E: 25/1

